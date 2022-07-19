“The Musical Circus of Oz” in Chihuahua capital

Focus, Culture and Shows and Omnia.com share some cultural events, concerts and the fabulous “OZ Musical Circus” for you to enjoy with your family.

EVENTS THAT WILL BE PRESENT IN CHIHUAHUA…

“THE MUSICAL CIRCUS OF OZ”

Barley Circus brings “El Circo Musical de OZ” to the state of Chihuahua, a show that promises, in addition to music, emotion, acrobatics and dance, many more surprises.

They will be located in the Periferico de la Juventud and ave. Juan Escutia.

Children with disabilities enter for free and children from 2 years old pay tickets.

The ticket offices are open from 10:00 am.

You also have the option to enter the league: https://www.barleycircus.com and/or https://www.facebook.com/BARLEYCIRCUSOFICIALor contact WhatsApp: (428) 119-8226. #ElCircoMusicalDeOZ #BarleyCircus #Chihuahua.

“THE TWO CARNALS IN CONCERT IN CHIHUAHUA”

Spend a very pleasant night with “Los Dos Carnales” next Friday July 22, 2022 At 8:00 pm. in the Plaza de Toros La Esperanza. Buy your tickets now! #Startickets #LosDosCarnales

PRICES:

VIP (CHAIR) $2,800.00

GOLD $2,500.00

SILVER $1,350.00

BRONZE $1,000.00

OVERALL $550.00

Buy your tickets at:

Internet www.startickets.mx

Startickets Office (Ave. De las Américas 107-E)

Hr Pop Mart – Dostoyezky (north)

Hr Pop Mart – Victoria (downtown)

Hr Pop Mart – Fuentes mares (south)

Cd. Delicias Hr Pop Mart – 3rd

HUMBE “THE POET TOUR”

Humbe (Humberto Rodríguez Terrazas) comes to Chihuahua to sing us his greatest hits like:

The Poet, I met you in Japan, You made me fly from his album ENTROPÍA.

Amor de cine, ADULTS and POPULAR from his album AURORA.

I CONFESO and Please by EP Soy Humbe.

Take my hand, we burn and return? These last three are not part of an album but they were great successes.

Muchachitos a recent song where he collaborated with Juliana.

Todo Mal where he collaborated with León Leiden.

Humbe at his young age (21 years old) already has a great career. It has more than 8 million views on YouTube and more than 6 million streams on Spotify, ranking in the top positions of the Top Viral in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Bolivia, Peru, Nicaragua, Panama. , Guatemala, Paraguay, Ecuador and Honduras.

With just five years of career Humbe has won important awards such as:

Juvenile Revelation 2017, granted by the Cultural Foundation of Galleries of the Stars in CDMX.

The Fans Choice Award 2018, in the Young Revelation category and

the Grammy for Best New Artist as well

He was named by Billboard as Mexican Revelation Artist.

“The Poet Tour” Humbe arrives in Chihuahua capital next friday september 2 at the Theater of Heroes. #ElPoetaTour #HumbeRodríguezTerrazas #Humbe #ZamoraProducciones

PRICES:

FAN ZONE: 850

VIP 750

GENERAL 650

Tickets are already on sale in the system www.boletito.com

https://www.boletito.com/…/humbe-el-poeta-tour-chih-2022

Peripheral youth matrix ticket, Tony Lamba, Plaza San Felipe, Justin Boots, Plaza Sendero. Information: (833) 334-7348 and (833) 111-5497 #ElPoetaTour HumbeRodríguezTerrazas. #Humbe #Boletito #ZamoraProducciones.

“MATUTE” in Chihuahua with “Quinceañera World Tour”

The MATUTE band will perform in Chihuahua next Saturday October 8, 2022 at ExpoChihuahua, to celebrate with us its 15 years of creation. Buy your tickets now!

#Matute #QuinceañeraWorldTour #Boletito #ZamoraProducciones

You can buy your tickets at: boletito.com

PRICES:

MATUTE ZONE 2,400

DIAMOND 2,200

VIP 1,800

GOLD 1,200

SILVER 750

GENERAL 400

Prices plus service charge

SECRETARIAT OF CULTURE

The Ministry of Culture of Chihuahua invites us to enjoy the Summer Season of the Philharmonic Orchestra of the State of Chihuahua during the month of August.

With-certain humor August 4

Vivaldi, The Seasons August 19

From rock to danzón August 26

These concerts will take place in the courtyard of the Government Palace at 7:00 p.m. Free entrance! #OFECH #Together #SummerSeason #TogetherWeMakeMusic

ON NETFLIX YOU CAN FIND:

HOW THE CROW FLY (SERIES)

A fan comes to work with a veteran TV host, but soon finds herself on the darker side of ambition, envy and vanity.

LOVE TACTICS (ROMANTIC COMEDY)

An advertising executive and a fashion blogger with no faith in love make a bet that they will make the other person fall head over heels for them.

MANIFESTO (3RD SEASON SERIES)

A plane mysteriously lands years after taking off, and the people on board are thrown back into a world that has gone on without them and are confronted with strange new realities.

A SAFE PLACE (ROMANTIC COMEDY)

A single mother, diagnosed with a terminal illness, crosses paths with a charming bachelor, while facing the future with her headstrong six-year-old son.

MALNAZGONE (DRAMA)

During the Spanish Civil War, a small group of bitter enemies must fight together against an army of carnivorous zombies created in a Nazi experiment.

LOVE 101 (SERIES)

Four misfits and a model student find friendship, love and courage as they try to get their teacher to fall in love with the basketball coach.

CLUB ISTANBUL (SERIES)

In cosmopolitan 1950s Istanbul, a woman with a troubled past works in a nightclub to reconnect with and help the daughter she was unable to raise.

THE 7 LIVES OF LÉA (MINI-SERIES)

After finding a skeleton while wandering through the Verdon gorges, Léa, 17, wakes up in 1991 in the body of Ismaél, a young man close to her parents.

MIDNIGHT AT THE PERA PALACE (MINI-SERIES)

In a historic hotel in Istanbul, a journalist unexpectedly travels back in time and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.

AT DISNEY YOU CAN FIND:

RISE (SPORTS, DRAMA, BIOGRAPHY)

The true story of the first trio of NBA champion brothers and the great Antetokounmpo family.

CUSTOM POTATOES (DRAMA, COMEDY)

California along with her three parents embarks on a trip through Mexico in search of her mother.

IT WAS ALWAYS ME (MYSTERY, DRAMA, MUSIC)

Lupe travels to Colombia to investigate what happened to her father, the famous singer-songwriter “El Faraón”.

MEGASTRUCTURES / MODERN WONDERS (DOCUSERIE)

The innovations that are the basis of the most impressive constructions.

BEHIND THE DISNEY ATTRACTIONS (DOCUSERIE)

Behind the Disney Attractions is an incredible journey behind the most iconic attractions!

STARGIRL IN HOLLYWOOD (ROMANCE, DRAMA, MUSIC)

Stargirl moves to Los Angeles and befriends two brothers, a grumpy neighbor and a musician.

THE MOVIES LOOK BETTER IN THE MOVIES AND IF IT IS AT CINÉPOLIS VIP FASHION MALL CHIHUAHUA… IT IS EVEN BETTER!

#Cinépolis VIP #Cinépolis #SomosCultura #CineMexicano

ELVIS (DRAMA, MUSICAL)

DIRECTOR: BAZ LUHRMANN

ACTORS: OLIVIA DEJONGE, AUSTIN BUTLER, TOM HANKS

ORIGINAL TITLE: ELVIS (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

From visionary Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes “Elvis,” a drama from Warner Bros. Pictures starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, “Colonel” Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker – spanning more than 20 years – from Presley’s rise to fame to the consolidation of his unprecedented stardom, with an evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence. of the United States as a background.

SINISTER TWIN (TERROR)

DIRECTOR: TANELI MUSTONE

ACTORS: STEVEN CREE, TRISTAN RUGGERI, BARBARA MARTEN, TERESA PALMER

ORIGINAL TITLE: THE TWIN (FINLAND, 20022)

SYNOPSIS:

In the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony and their surviving son move halfway around the world in hopes of building a new life.

What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an unexpected turn as Rachel begins to unravel the wicked truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

THE BLACK PHONE (TERROR)

DIRECTOR: SCOTT DERRICKSON

ACTORS: MASON THAMES, MADELEINE MCGRAW, JEREMY DAVIES, ETHAN HAWKE

ORIGINAL TITLE: THE BLACK PHONE (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

Finney Shaw is a shy but intelligent 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where yelling is useless. When an unplugged phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the murder’s previous victims. And they’re hell-bent on making sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (ADVENTURE, ACTION)

DIRECTOR: TAIKA WAITITI

ACTORS: CHRIS HEMSWORTH, TESSA THOMPSON, CHRISTIAN BALE, NATALIE PORTMAN

ORIGINAL TITLE: THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

In Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, the film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

MINIONS: A VILLAIN IS BORN (ANIMATION, COMEDY)

DIRECTOR: KYLE BALDA

ACTORS: STEVE CARELL, TARAJI P. HENSON, PIERRE COFIN, MICHELLE YEOH

ORIGINAL TITLE: MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

The untold story of a twelve-year-old boy’s dream of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain.

LIGHTYEAR (ANIMATION)

DIRECTOR: ANGUS MACLANE

ACTORS: TAIKA WAITITI, KEKE PALMER, CHRIS EVANS

ORIGINAL TITLE: LIGHTYEAR (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

Disney and Pixar’s LIGHTYEAR is a fun-filled adventure that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. LIGHTYEAR features the legendary Space Guardian on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi), and a hilarious robot sidekick Sox (voice of Peter Sohn). Also starring are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramírez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of FINDING DORY) and produced by Galyn Susman (TOY STORY: TIME FORGOT).

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (SCIENCE FICTION, ADVENTURES)

DIRECTOR: COLIN TREVORROW

ACTORS: CHRIS PRATT, LAURA DERN, BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD, SAM NEILL

ORIGINAL TITLE: JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Follow us on Facebook in “Focus” there we will share the link and schedules of the different activities of Shows, Culture, Series and some movies.

By: Sarah Alcantara

Facebook: Focus

Instagram: Focus Shows

Email: saritaalcantara@hotmail.com