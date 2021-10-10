the musical collaboration with Katy Perry

To celebrate the first quarter century of the famous Japanese media franchise, there are celebrations heralded as “a year long party”. The first artist to be revealed among those at the forefront of the celebrations is the pop star of “Wide Awake”, “Teenage Dream” and “Daisies”. The fans? Go crazy

Katy Perry is the first name officially announced among those who will take part in the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. To announce it was the same pop star along with The Pokémon Company. To celebrate the first quarter of the century Japanese media franchise created in 1996 by Satoshi Tajiri, there is talk of a long and very rich program for what – according to the parent company of Pikachu & Co. – will be a real “one year long party“. With these words The Pokémon Company announced last November what is boiling in the pot, to be served on a silver platter in 2021. And a few hours ago the pop music themed revelation: Katy Perry will join the choir!

The mega party for the 25th anniversary of Pokémon

Obviously a self-respecting party needs the right playlist … For this, together with Universal Music Group and some leading names in the music scene, Pokémon has decided to give life to a global music event called Musica P25. Up-and-coming artists and award-winning superstars like the pop icon Katy Perry they will give us a series of new songs. Further details and many other surprises will be revealed during the year.

The news in the Pokémon house

In addition to the many musical collaborations in the pipeline, the parent company announces that there will be "memories of past trips to the world of Pokémon, special collections of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and many other surprises". A backward journey that will also look to the future, a "amarcord" for nostalgics of the great Pikachu family who will not miss "back to the future" towards tomorrow. But even today has not been neglected at all, especially from what emerges from the statements made by Katy Perry a People.

Katy Perry’s enthusiastic words

deepening



When asked by People on who is her favorite character, the singer immediately replied Pikachu. "I am very attached to the hero. I know there are other characters in the game but Pikachu is too cute. I share his story. Apparently you might think that I'm just pretty and that I've written some good songs. But if you look at me more closely you understand that Chained to the Rhythm it's not just a light and funny ditty, on the contrary. In this moment of uncertainty, there are places, characters, institutions and reliable people. I hope I can be among them. This is what I hope for myself and also for this collaboration".

Katy Perry’s passion for the game

deepening



"I love being part of any project that is playful, that has a beautiful story and that manages to pass positive messages, to share with everyone. […] I have a son so I know how important it is to play. The game is an appendage of who I am" Perry said a People. And speaking of the son, he recalled the first time she entered The Pokémon Café, during a 2019 Japan tour. "I was pregnant at the time! Going in there was wonderful, it brought back many memories of my childhood. I have been going to Japan every year, since I was 17. I have always loved everything created there".

The video with the announcement of the Pokémon & Katy Perry partnership

deepening



The video appeared a few hours ago on the official Italian Pokémon channel on YouTube it is a "Proustian madeleine" that fans of creatures born from the genius of Satoshi Tajiri will soak in the cup of memory. In one minute and 42 seconds all the cornerstones of the adventure are condensed made in Japan among the longest-lived in the history of pop culture. From the dedicated video game released in Nineties on the legendary portable console, the Game Boy, up to the most recent Poké Ball, from timeless cards to soft toys, from action figures to cartoons, every significant step in the rise of Pokémon has been contemplated. Until the grand finale, when a neon sign on the wall announces one of the featuring craziest ever: "Katy Perry & Pokémon". Complete with a vinyl record of the feat. that leaves and gives us a first preview of the song that the pop star wrote for the occasion.

The history of Pokémon

Pokémon is a Japanese media franchise owned by The Pokémon Company, created in 1996 by Satoshi Tajiri. It tells the adventures of imaginary creatures that humans can adopt, training them and making them challenge each other for recreational purposes (not violence but just play and fun, this is the philosophy behind it). The franchise was born as a pair of video games developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Game Boy handheld console. The successful boom at every latitude of the planet has pushed the parent company arend Pokémon a global phenomenon. Video games, anime, movies, manga, a trading card game, books, gadgets, toys and cartoons make up the variegated world of this game that has become a phenomenon of costume in its own right. The name Pokémon is a fruit salad word that comes from the crasis of English terms Pocket Monsters (translatable as "pocket monsters"). With over 300 million copies of video games sold, Pokémon the second best-selling video game franchise after Mario.

Katy Perry’s career

deepening



Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, Katy Perry is one of the most famous American songwriters and actresses. After a disappointing debut in the seven notes with the album entitled with his personal name, Katy Hudson (2001), achieved worldwide success with singles I Kissed a Girl And Hot n Cold in 2008, taken from One of the Boys, the debut album with the stage name with which today we know it in every corner of the Earth. In 2010 he went to press the third studio album, Teenage Dream, with hits like California Gurls, Firework and Last Friday Night (TGIF). 2013 was the year of Prism, fourth studio album (containing Roar and Dark Horse). Fifth and sixth albums, respectively Witness (2017) and Smile (2020) consecrate her as queen of pop music. It has won five MTV Video Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and holds the record (formerly Michael Jackson's) for the most consecutive weeks (69 to be exact) on the Billboard Hot 100. It was posted by Forbes in first place in the ranking Highest paid female artists in the world in both 2011 and 2018. In 2020, his assets amounted to 330 million dollars.