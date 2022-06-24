The musical news of the week: Bigflo & Oli, Jack Johnson, Beyoncé, Elvis and Porcupine Tree

The Toulouse rapper brothers Bigflo & Oli come out The others are us , after a media break of more than a year. The opportunity for them to do a reboot.

+ Read: “The others are us”, the return of Bigflo & Oli

Festivals of the week

The festival season is officially open and it’s the Graspop who celebrated two years late, his 20th birthday which kicked off last weekend.

+ Read our report: Graspop: like a feeling of liberation

Last Sunday, Werchter Store also inaugurated its famous plain with a varied and high-flying line up, including the performances of Years & Years, Stromae and Gorillaz.

+ Read our review: Werchter Boutique: Stromae put Werchter without his pocket

+ Read our review: Werchter Boutique: Gorillaz closed Boutique in style after the Stromae tornado

This Saturday June 25, Werchter will vibrate again with T W Classic whose poster was inflated following the cancellation of Werchter Encore.

Among others, we will find Intergalactic Lovers, Zwangere Guy, The Smile (side project of Tom Yorke), Placebo, Florence + the Machine and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. next Monday.

+ Read also: Our good festival plans

The interview of the week

Rapper, composer and host of a cannabis show, at 34 JeanJass is an artist with many hats. With the Brussels rapper Caballero, he forms an expert duo in punchlines, a must on the French-speaking rap scene in recent years.

The jukebox of the week

Beyoncé takes risks

After six years of absence, Beyonce will release a new album, called Renaissance , on July 29. The 40-year-old singer’s latest album, Lemonade dated back to 2016.

The singer unveiled a brand new title on Monday night. break my soul will confuse more than one…

In Ostend with Arno

After the release of the single, Opex and the announcement of the release date of the posthumous album of Arno here is the clip.

Danny Willems, the singer’s great friend and photographer, directs this clip which takes us to the Opex district in Ostend, where Arno spent his childhood.

A district that has since changed a lot and is on the way to becoming a “luxurious marina”.

Drake’s Surprise

drake also surprised everyone with the release of Honestly, Nevermind last week.

Something new for Gorillaz

On the Werchter Boutique stage where they performed last Sunday, Gorillaz played a bit exclusively his new single, Cracker Island .

A piece for which the group of Damon Albarn collaborated with Thundercat.

Aya Nakamura plays the “Wicked”

When she’s upset, she’s mean…that’s what Aya Nakamura sings on her new single Naughty .