The Musical Open Key by Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Critically acclaimed western history He grossed $ 10.5 million in 2,800 theaters and sang the lead song on his national debut, but the final song has not yet been written on the instrument. Regola cinema ticket shop.

By the weekend, the high-budget event of the 20th century and Disney – 64 years after Broadway hit screens and 60 years after the first film adaptation – was expected to gross at least $ 13 million locally. Some surveillance services were worth more than $ 15 million in the first weekend’s estimate.

Good news: western history Disney Animation managed to get the top spot on the weekend rankings compared to Holdover Charm.

Foreign country, western history Still a disappointing $ 4.4 million from 37 material markets to $ 14.9 million at the start of the world, behind Disney’s $ 25 million forecast.

Although many major markets, including South Korea and China, are yet to be open, the film has yet to make an impact in Latin America or Asia, according to box office analysts. This puts pressure on Europe, where the Omigron variant slows the recovery at the box office in some key markets, such as Germany. western history Introduced for a small $ 300,000. Outside of the US, the UK leads with $ 1.7 million.

Musicians face a great challenge in the era of epidemics because they rely on the elderly, especially older women. However, viewers over the age of 35 are very reluctant to return to the cinema. According to PostTrak, the quadruple largest western history Visitors are ticket buyers over the age of 55 (26 per cent), and more than half of the audience is over 35. The film did well in big cities.

Star Reviews – The film received a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes – and now hopefully reviews from an enthusiastic audience, including a soundtrack, can help. western history Build momentum during the New Year holidays and Oscar season. Otherwise, Spielberg’s film would have cost over $ 90 million before it could be commercialized and suffer huge losses.

At the end of December 2017, the music best showman, starring Hugh Jackman, was written as a point when it opened for $ 8.8 million. However, the film quickly became a dormant hit, grossing $ 174 million nationwide and $ 437 worldwide.

As for the latest concerts, western history Open in front Dear Evan Hansen ($ 7.4 million) but is slightly behind In height ($ 11.5 million).

western history The biggest draw was the Imax and premium format screens, which accounted for 33% of the total.

Spielberg is directed by Tony Kushner. western history First opened in 2020. Movie stars Ansel Elcord and new Rachel Jeckler Tony and Maria as star lovers. Haryana Depos, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and others Rita Moreno – She also starred in Spielberg’s first Oscar-winning Latin film for the role of Anita in the 1961 film, an interesting project for the director and his first musical.

Another new national weekend release is college football drama National Champions, he was fired. The film, directed by Rick Roman Waugh, grossed $ 120,000 in 1,197 theaters on Friday. Estimated at $ 300,000 for the weekend. STX, which runs the film, expects strong premium VOD performed in January with the Real Life National Championship game.

Among the owners, Charm It peaked at $ 71.3 million to $ 9.4 million in 3,750 theaters. Abroad, it raised $ 80.5 million from 47 markets and $ 13.6 million worldwide at $ 151.8 million.

Sony’s family friendship Ghostbusters: Rehab It ranked 3rd in North America with $ 7.1 million out of 7,815 seats, with a gross domestic product of $ 112 million and $ 169.7 million worldwide as of the end of Sunday.

MGM and United Artists’ The house of Gucci – one of the few adult ski films to reach Govt-19 – grossing an additional $ 4.1 million from 3,407 theaters, ranking fourth nationally for $ 41 million on its third release. Abroad, it raised an additional $ 10.1 million from 63 markets, for a total of $ 52 million overseas and $ 93 million worldwide.

Disney and Marvel are preparing to raise $ 400 million worldwide eternity It topped the top five with $ 161.2 million and $ 3.1 million in world gross domestic product of $ 395.3 million.

The A24 opened at the special box office Red Rocket In six locations, an average of $ 16,158 per seat.

In Holdovers, MGM and United Artists’ Licorice pizza Its third weekend averaged one screen, grossing $ 176,349 from four locations in New York and Los Angeles, a theatrical average of $ 44,088, which is higher than usual during the outbreak.

Main features Belfast, Another promising award, grossed $ 6.5 million in a total of 819 theaters as of Sunday.