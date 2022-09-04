The musical – Premiere, trailer and all about the Netflix version

The first preview of Matilda, by Roald Dahl: The musical it’s here. The classic imagined by Roald Dahl will have a new version with which Netflix intends to dominate the holiday season. Here we present the details.

Synopsis

Matilda Wormwood is a gifted girl whose intelligence far exceeds that of her uneducated family. Without a doubt, this fact causes her to feel really isolated in her home when she perceives that she is a misunderstood person and lacks affection from her loved ones, who do not understand the reason why the girl has such intellectual qualities.

However, his life changes radically when he starts school. There she discovers her own special abilities and also forms a bond with a sensitive teacher, Ms. Jennifer Honey, who will dedicate all her efforts in making the protagonist become a girl with even greater potential.

Cast

Although this version of Matilda is based on the multi-award winning musical that has been around for a decade, comparisons will be made with the 1996 film. In the title role we have Alisha Weir, who gets her first big character with this production. The iconic Agatha Trunchbull, better known as Tronchatoro, will be played by Emma Stone (cruel), while Miss Honey will feature the performance of Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). This last signing was not very well received by the audience and has generated controversy on social networks. Fortunately, the actress usually looks at other parameters to choose her characters, as she commented for ELLE UK:

“As a black woman from London and an immigrant, I will never feel comfortable choosing a role that makes my culture question anything. I made it my responsibility to make sure my generation and those who come after me know that there was a point where something happened for the first time.”

For her part, Andrea Riseborough (oblivion) and Stephen Graham will play the protagonist’s misplaced parents.

What will we see in the musical version of Matilda?

The film was directed by Matthew Warchus, who has extensive experience in theater. In order not to lose the magic of the musical work, the writer Dennis Kelly and the composer Tim Minchin, creators of the theatrical version, were in charge of writing a new musical number of this adaptation, so it will not be just a copy of what already millions of people have seen.

From what little we know so far, and from the way Netflix has adapted other classics, we should expect certain changes to the story. But also a much friendlier rhythm for all families, as well as a great show for the musical numbers.

When it premieres Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical?

Matilda: The Musical Coming to Netflix on December 25, 2022.

trailer of Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical