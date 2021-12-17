The musicals not to be missed in the 2021/2022 season

Italian theaters are preparing to host the great musicals in the post-Covid era: between original productions and long-awaited returns, the 2021/2022 theatrical season is destined to be the driving force behind the restart, thanks to the return to full capacity, for a genre that continues to attract an increasingly large audience.

There will be many titles on the bill (here all the musicals on stage in Italy): here are some of the most anticipated. For each one you will be able to read the details, information and dates of the relative tours currently in programming.

Oh Mama!

The Sistina Theater in Rome has reopened its doors to the public after almost two years of closure, with the installation of Oh Mama! – the famous musical based on the ABBA hits – signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo. On stage, over 30 artists, including a hat-trick of possible fathers much loved by the public: Luca Ward, Paolo Conticini And Sergio Muñiz.

INFO and DATE: Oh Mama!

The divine Comedy

The divine Comedy , a musical work based on the poem of the same name by Dante Alighieri, tells the journey of the Supreme Poet in search of Love (prologue and descent into Hell in the first act; ascent to Purgatory and ascent to Paradise, in the second), and his encounters with extraordinary characters: the most famous damned and blessed in history entered the collective imagination, presented in a suggestive setting.

INFO and DATES: The divine Comedy

Ghost – The musical

Finally returns to Italian theaters Ghost – The musical , in the staging that Federico Bellone based on the cult hit Paramount Pictures. In the cast, Mirko Ranù and Giulia Sol, fresh from the success of his television participation in Such and Which Show, on Raiuno.

INFO and DATES: Ghost – The Musical

Pretty Woman – The musical

The show that marked the restart of the musical in Milan. Faithful transposition of the Golden Globe-winning film for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Julia Roberts), Pretty Woman – the Musical maintains the narrative structure of cinematic success by enriching itself with a compelling soundtrack composed by Bryan Adams and the unforgettable worldwide success Oh, Pretty Woman, by Roy Orbison.

INFO and DATES: Pretty Woman – The Musical

Notre Dame de Paris

One of the most popular theatrical performances is back, Notre Dame de Paris the most famous modern work in the world. A unique, and perhaps unrepeatable alchemy, which first of all bears the unmistakable signature of Riccardo Cocciante for the music, with the words written by Luc Plamondon.

INFO and DATES: Notre Dame de Paris

Come on, people

40 years after his debut in 1981, he returns to the scene, with a new cast and a renewed set-up, Come on, people , the musical comedy inspired by the figure of the patron saint of Italy. The artistic direction is entrusted to Michele Paulicelli, original interpreter of Brother Francis.

INFO and DATES: Come on, people

The little shop of horrors

After 30 years, Giampiero Ingrassia returns to play the role of Seymour in the show that introduced the musical to Italy. In this totally renewed edition, on tour since December directed by Piero Di Blasio, the role of the carnivorous plant Audrey 2 is entrusted to a drag queen.

INFO and DATES: The little shop of horrors

Seven brides for seven brothers

A new edition of Seven brides for seven brothers , directed by Luciano Cannito, who is inspired by the famous Hollywood film, with a look at the characters and settings of Quentin Tarantino’s westerns. A cast of 22 performers, live orchestra with the musical direction of Peppe Vessicchio and with protagonists Diana Del Bufalo And Baz.

INFO and DATES: Seven brides for seven brothers

Casanova Opera Pop

Red Canzian, creator of the project and author of the music, was inspired by the novel by Matteo Strukul, Casanova, the sonata of broken hearts, which tells of a still splendid Venice even if at the beginning of a period of decadence, where love, sex, political intrigues, duels, friendship and escapes intertwine in a succession of daring events. A perfect plot to be represented in the theater through epic music, romantic songs and modern dances, full of physicality.

INFO and DATES: Casanova Opera Pop

Grease

On the Italian stages since 1997, the historic branded production Company of the Rancia continues to fill our theaters. Danny Zuko has the face of Simone Sassudelli.

INFO and DATES: Grease

Add a seat at the table

Back to Brancaccio Theater the evergreen signed by Garinei & Giovannini. Gianluca Guidi continues to wear Don Silvestro’s cassock and the Voce di Lassù always has the unmistakable stamp of Enzo Garinei.

INFO and DATES: Add a seat at the table

___________________________________________

There will be many musicals in programming:

Here all the musicals on stage in Italy