The Musk family demolishes the myth of Bitcoin BTC

Following Elon Musk’s investment in early 2022, Tesla came in second place on the list of public companies officially investing in Bitcoin. A few weeks after the electric car maker revealed the Bitcoin purchase, another news broke that Tesla was starting to accept Bitcoin payments. However, the joy of paying for a Tesla car with the oldest cryptocurrency was short-lived.

Elon Musk mentioned the increasing use of fossil fuels in Bitcoin mining and announces that Tesla withholds Bitcoin payments. However, Musk has promised that he would consider reinstating Bitcoin payments if reasonable clean energy consumption is confirmed. Although it is not yet possible to pay for cars with Bitcoin, at the beginning of the year we reported that Tesla accepts payments with Dogecoin for gadgets available in the official Tesla online store.

Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, is not that much of a fan of cryptocurrencies, let alone Bitcoin. As we well know, Elon Musk is famous for the fact that his tweets can confuse the cryptocurrency market as soon as he publishes the smallest detail about them. Recently, however, Musk has not published anything new about these assets, instead going public with the favor of making his telecommunications satellites available to Ukraine. In fact, the Starlink service is already active in Ukraine.

Elon’s brother decided to fill the void of the crypto market. Kimbal Musk admitted that at the time Tesla decided to invest in Bitcoin, they were completely unaware of the environmental issues associated with Bitcoin. At the same time, he stressed that in his opinion it was a good way to accumulate value and diversify assets. Kimbal Musk expressed satisfaction that the cryptocurrency market is becoming more environmentally friendly. He also added that they do not regret investing in Bitcoin, however they were very uninformed at the time of making the decision.