The must-see French psychological thriller blockbuster on HBO Max; It’s For Grownups Only: Trailer

If you are one of the people who are looking for the suggestion of a movie that comes out of the common denominator, the tape that we recommend below could be ideal to watch this mid-week from the comfort of your home.

We talk about one production hosted on HBO Max, and it is “The Neon Demon”, a film also known as “El demonio neon” for its title in Spanish.

A movie you shouldn’t miss on HBO Max

This is a French-Danish psychological suspense film that caused a stir since its premierethis due to the outstanding esthetic visual that I have, since it has various visual effects that could be considered even from photographic sessions of magazines of fashion.

This film was released in 2016 and is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, co-written by Mary Leyes and Refn, starring Elle Fanning, Karl Glusman, Jena Malone, Bella Heathcote, Abbey Lee, Desmond Harrington, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

What is the movie about

The film stars Elle Fanning and follows the history of Jesse, a teenager who travels to Los Angeles in search of fulfilling her goal of becoming a supermodel.

However, its dazzling rise and its purity arouses jealousy in addition to greed of several people. While some girls give in to his beautyothers are willing to do anything to end it and, without realizing it, it will be seen trapped in a dangerous world from which he cannot escape.

This tape has a classification “R”, which means that it is suitable only for people of legal age, so if a person under 18 years of age wishes to see it, they can do so in the company of a adult.

FAL

