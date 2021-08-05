The must-see movies on Netflix in August 2021 :: Blog on Today

When we talk about Netflix the first thing we think about are the TV series but the streaming platform is not able to give us only “episodic” emotions. Netflix-branded films, in fact, are becoming more and more popular in the cinema scene, so much so that they are presented at film festivals both in Italy and abroad and are increasingly striking the public with their stories perfectly written, acted and edited for the big screen. But let’s find out which are the most promising Netflix movies of this month of August and which stories we absolutely should not miss.

Shiny Flakes: Narcotic Teenager (August 3)

Genre: documentary

Let’s start with a true story that we have already had the opportunity to discover in the German series that told it: How to sell drugs online (fast), released with the third season last July 27th. As in the series, also in this documentary film the plot revolves around the figure of Maximilian Schmidt, known online as Shiny Flakes and arrested for selling about 4.1 million euros in drugs from his room in Leipzig. Using his website shinyflakes.com and the German postal service, the 19-year-old single-handedly ran an international drug empire and sold a ton of drugs in 14 months. It is one of the most serious cyber crimes ever committed in Germany and the police still don’t know where most of the money is. The beauty of this documentary? It is that Maximilian himself tells us his story.

Alive (August 6)

Genre: musical cartoon

What to say about this little Netflix masterpiece? It is one of the latest pearls set up by the streaming giant able to tell, through the story of a young boy fond of music and his master, the bond of friendship, the beauty of diversity, the importance of remaining true to oneself. , all to the rhythm of music. Set between Cuba and Miami, Vivo knows how to speak the language of children and adults at the same time, offering the former the opportunity to have fun and learn the values ​​of life, the latter to entertain themselves and remember what are the important values ​​of life. Not to be missed!

Beckett (August 13)

Genre: thriller / action

Political plots, mysteries, escapes: Beckett is for those who love action. Released on Netflix on August 13, this film tells the story of an American tourist, Beckett (John David Washington) who, during a vacation in Greece, finds himself at the center of a manhunt following a devastating accident. Forced to flee to save his life, he desperately tries to reach the American embassy on the other side of the country to exonerate himself. As the authorities pursue him, the tension grows, the political situation becomes more unstable and the plot of the dangerous plot in which he is trapped becomes more and more dense.

Memoirs of a Murderer: Nilsen’s Tapes (August 18)

Genre: documentary

We return to the documentary genre with “Memoirs of a Murderer”, the new Netflix film that tells the story of the famous British serial killer Dennis Nilsen who, in 1983, confessed to killing 15 young men over the course of five years, luring them to his home. and strangling them before hiding their bodies under the floor. The truth about the motive and modalities of the murders has been the subject of speculation in books and documentaries published in the following decades. Now, with exclusive access to a vast personal archive found in Nielsen’s cell after death, which includes over 250 hours of unreleased tape recordings, we will enter the world of the serial killer, who grew up in a quiet fishing village in Scotland and became a cold-blooded killer on the streets of London. With interviews with police, journalists, survivors and bereaved families, the feature-length documentary presents the murderer’s voice for the first time and sets out to analyze how he managed to act undisturbed for five years.

Sweet Girl (August 20)

Genre: thriler / action

The most anticipated of all, especially since its protagonist is none other than Jason Momoa, is Sweet Girl, the new action film from Netflix that tells the story of a broken husband who wants to take revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife, all , while protecting the only person in the family he has left: his daughter. Ray Cooper vows revenge on the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potential life-saving drug off the market shortly before his wife (Adria Arjona) died of cancer. But when the search for the truth leads him to a lethal encounter that puts both him and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in grave danger, Ray’s mission becomes a quest for revenge to protect what’s left of his family. SWEET GIRL is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and includes in the cast Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.

The Witcher: nightmare of the wolf (August 23)

Genre: fantasy

We conclude with a film that lovers of The Witcher series and the fantasy genre cannot fail to watch. The universe of The Witcher, in fact, expands in this anime story of the origins: before Geralt there was his mentor Vesemir, a young and bold witcher who escaped a life of hardship to kill monsters in exchange for money. When a strange new monster begins to terrorize the already politically unstable kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.