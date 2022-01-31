The mustache-free beard is the look you need to try now

Beard and mustache … An inseparable combination? It would seem not, because there are several stars who have opted for this solution. Even wearing a beard, perhaps long, but not a mustache, makes the chin appear wider than it actually is, thus harmonizing the diamond-shaped face, or with the pointed chin. This does not mean that a beard without a mustache cannot also enhance different physiognomies, and the following gallery is proof of this.

From the goatee, to the fly, to the unkempt beard, to the sideburns… There is something for all tastes

Skeptics need not worry, because it can be said goodbye to the mustache, but not the beard, without becoming clones of Abraham Lincoln in the twenty-first century edition. On the contrary, this look is modern, versatile and perhaps even more practical than the classic beard and mustache combination, because the latter require greater cleanliness and attention of the beard. Not to mention that many women do not like a mustache, capable of ruining even the most romantic kiss. And with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, maybe it’s time to… cut it out. So here are some looks sported by the stars for inspiration, along with the products we recommend for flawless results.