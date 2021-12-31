The “My Sweet Lord” trap that set George Harrison

.. The covers of My Sweet Lord (George Harrison, 1970) and He’s So Fine (The Chiffons, 1962)

George Harrison passed away twenty years ago and his for ten years My Sweet Lord, following the popular poll carried out in 2011 by Rolling Stone magazine, it is included among the 500 most popular songs of all time. It is therefore named after God – identified in the Hindu Krishna – that song delight and above all a cross for the former Beatles guitarist: on the one hand the extraordinary success, on the other a legal dispute that lasted 22 years, costing a sentence and total compensation of over one and a half million dollars, in addition to colossal costs of justice, legal and travel expenses. The story still hides background and details that lead one to suspect the existence of a multifaceted deception against George Harrison, guilty more of disarming gullibility than of unconscious fraud. The 1976 sentence of the New York District Court, later confirmed on appeal, established that the artist with My Sweet Lord he had violated the law on copyright with the “unconscious plagiarism” of the song He’s So Fine, recorded in 1962 by the Chiffons, four African American girls residing in the Bronx and produced by singer-songwriter Ronald “Ronnie” Mack. The Chiffons were the first female vocal pop group to scale the US hit parade with He’s So Fine, composed by Ronnie Mack himself – who died shortly after – and a couple of other songs written by Gerry Goffin with Carole King. The pianist judge My Sweet Lord was published in America in November 1970 and the plagiarism complaint came three months later from the lawyers of Bright Tunes Music, a publishing house and producer of He’s So Fine. Five years of hearings and expert opinions convinced District Judge Richard Owen, himself a pianist and composer of classical music, of Harrison’s guilt on the basis that the infringement is established when the copyright holder proves that the second work is substantially similar. to the protected work and at the same time it is ascertained that the second composer had the opportunity to listen to the first work. Harrison had in fact admitted, questioned by the magistrate, that he had listened to the track of the Chiffons. So why “unconscious plagiarism”? The concept set out in the sentence is that that motif overheard many years earlier had remained confused in the artist’s mnemonic baggage so as to use it in a completely unconscious way at the time of the composition of My Sweet Lord. A thesis that is based on the persuasion that in the course of the creation of the song as in that of the realization of the record neither Harrison nor any of his collaborators had ever noticed the dangerous similarity. Absolutely unlikely.

John Lennon’s Doubts “George could not have not noticed it, come on … he is more perceptive than that – commented John Lennon in 1980 during an interview with the magazine. Playboy – He could have edited a couple of lines in that song and no one could ever blame him. Instead he let it go and paid the price. Perhaps he candidly thought that God would let him get away with it. “ Incredible to believe that even Billy Preston had not felt the similarity. The African American multi-instrumentalist Preston, who plays the piano in My Sweet Lord and that for many people close to Harrison he was if not the ghost composer of the piece at least the co-author – even Judge Richard Owen expressed this conviction in the sentence – boasted a deep knowledge of the doo-wop, soul, funky repertoires of which the Chiffons were were among the most accredited female representatives. The fox Phil Spector and the cat Eric Clapton Even more incredible is to believe that not even the producer of the record, that incomparable fox of Phil Spector who in the Sixties had invented the sound of rhythm and blues female groups such as Crystals and Ronettes, direct competitors of the Chiffons, had not detected the similarities with He’s So Fine. For the registration of My Sweet Lord Harrison was assisted by other skilled and expert musicians, such as guitarist Eric Clapton – Clapton’s revelation of being the lover of Pattie Boyd, wife of George Harrison, dates back to that period – and the Badfinger, an English group defined by the heir press. of the Beatles. Therefore all insiders who certainly did not suffer from awe of Harrison, who told Judge Owen that he had completely forgotten He’s So Fine and that for My Sweet Lord in case he was convinced that he was inspired by the gospel Oh Happy Day by Edwin Hawkins. In short, none of the collaborators felt the need or duty to report the risk of plagiarism. Certainly not his impresario Allen Klein who once broke off the relationship with Harrison tried to acquire the rights of He’s So Fine thus aiming to collect the compensation for which the artist had been convicted. Klein, US manager of both the Rolling Stones and the Beatles in their last artistic phase, and later of the Verve, distinguished himself not only for his entrepreneurial skills in the music sector but also for the number of legal battles he waged against all his former clients. That lion stolen from the Zulu Another particular goat of this story concerns Bright Tunes, a production house of He’s So Fine who sued Harrison for plagiarism. It was managed by Phil and Mitch Margo, Jay Siegel and Hank Medress, members of the New York band The Tokens, which became world famous and billionaire thanks to the song. The Lion Sleeps Tonight, or the most famous plagiarism in the history of music, which went unpunished for almost 70 years. The song was born from a motif created in 1939 by the South African musician Solomon Linda, entitled Mbube, which in the dialect of the Zulu, the tribe to which Linda belongs, really means “lion.” In apartheid South Africa that deprived blacks of prerogatives and entitlements, Solomon Linda died very poor in 1962 and his heirs were able to access a tiny fraction of the copyright only after yet another lawsuit in 2006. Since then in the credits of that song, one of the most popular ever, the names of four composers-authors appear: Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, George Weiss or three musicians who elaborated the piece and lastly the name of the authentic father: Solomon Linda. Despite the over a thousand different covers engraved over time The Lion Sleeps Tonight of Tokens with the bewitching introductory phrase A-Weema-Weh it still remains the most widespread and used in advertising spots. (Mbube by Solomon Linda and The Lion Sleeps Tonight by Tokens. From “Pop Secrets: Copied Music” by Michele Bovi, Raiuno 2015)