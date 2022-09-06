The MyClarins line grows with two new products for young skin with imperfections

Re-Boost Gel Matité Imperfections and Clear-Out Lotion Ciblée Imperfections are the two new products from the Clarins MyClarins line specially made by Clarins laboratories for young, oily skin with imperfections.

Re-Boost Gel Matité Imperfections It is an imperfections mattifying gel that absorbs excess sebum, mattifies the skin and controls shine. In addition, it visibly reduces imperfections, removes impurities and purifies. It also smoothes and refines the texture of the skin, providing luminosity, vigor and freshness to the complexion.

Its formula contains the exclusive vegetable complex of the MyClarins line: In & Out. Composed of organic coconut water, which optimizes the supply of nutrients, and organic alpine rose extract. that favors the decontamination of the skin. It also contains organic goji berry extract (boosts energy), acerola seed (for a fresh and rosy complexion), organic fig (moisturising), organic meadowsweet and organic strawberry tree (against blemishes, shine and pores). Lastly, Hibiscus sabdariffa flower acids and tamarind pulp refine the skin’s texture and organic yellow gentian extract soothes and comforts.

For its part, Clear-Out Lotion Ciblée Imperfections It is a special blemish lotion that acts locally, drying them overnight thanks to its two-phase solution, half lotion, half powder. It also purifies the skin and locally reduces redness.

Its formula contains meadowsweet extract (bio plant) and salicylic acid to purify the skin. Zinc oxide and gluconate help fight blemishes. From Clarins they recommend using Clear-Out Lotion Ciblée Imperfections at night before going to bed when the imperfection begins to manifest.