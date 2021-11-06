The mysteries of Dan Brown with the new star Ashley Zukerman- Corriere.it

from Francesca Scorcucchi

The Langdon actress in The Lost Symbol: They scare me more than the comparison with Hanks

After the success of the Code from Vinci in 2006, followed by Angels and Demons in 2009, Tom Hanks was supposed to shoot The Lost Symbol, third book of the adventures of the art history professor at Harward Robert Langdon, very learned scholar, expert in religious symbolism, theology and history born from the imagination – and from the equally robust knowledge – of Dan Brown. Then for the project it was set aside in favor of the fourth chapter, Hell, released in 2016. Now The Symbol Forduto arrives on television. Ten episodes aired from November 8 every Monday at 9.15 pm. Two episodes a week, on Sky Serie and in streaming on NOW. Not played by Hanks, however. She is in fact younger and has the face of Ashley Zukerman, 38 years old born in America and raised in Australia who started her career with serials such as Manhattan, Designated Survivor And Succession.

For Zukerman the first role as a protagonist and the weight of responsibility made itself felt. Of course the anxiety was there, but what scared me was not so much the precedent of Tom Hanks but playing such a beloved character. Each reader has their own perception of Robert Langdon and it is not possible to make everyone happy, so I tried to enjoy the journey. I think it helped me that with this transposition we tell a younger Langdon, who comes before the one we met in the cinema. It gave me a certain freedom: I had to play the person who only in the future would become the one that every reader had in mind. Zukerman didn’t ask Tom Hanks for advice. But I think if I did, he would just say: enjoy it. My Langdon’s behavior reflects his age. ‘ a little less skilled with people, a little more introspective, more emotional, a little less wise than the Robert Langdon we know. In the book he has a grace that my character does not yet have.

Despite this time jump backwards the series is not a prequel, on the contrary, a story set in the present day with important references to the strict actuality of the moment. The professor talks to his students about a contemporary concept such as post-truth and the smartphone in the hands of the protagonists they are of the latest generation. Dan Brown – explains Zukerman – always writes about the present moment. so is the technology he uses in his stories. We therefore focused more on the idea, on history, than on the temporal order. The differences between the series and the book are important but they are all related to the need to update the story. On the other hand, no changes were made without the approval of Dan Brown as executive producer of the series. He was very involved in the writing process and it couldn’t have been otherwise. He is the real Robert Langdon, his knowledge is so vast as to make the work on the set very easy: he always found the most correct solution from the historical point of view to fix any inconsistency that might arise during the story. Despite this Dan Brown was only once on the set. For the registration of the pilot, then due to Covid it no longer happened, but has always been our point of reference.

Zukerman had not yet read Dan Brown’s books. Maybe it was an advantage, it gave me a certain freedom of interpretation at the auditions. Then, once I got the part, I enjoyed all five books and I don’t think I read anything that fast, I loved them. My favorite the first, Angels and Demons, maybe because I’m not a man of faith. I was struck by the perfect balance between faith and reason. I found Dan Brown’s ability to get to the essence of Christianity, through knowledge, by revealing myths, fascinating.