The mysterious death of Jean Marc Vallée. Nearly the Oscar with “Dallas Buyers Club”

“Humanity, even when it is splendid, has a dark side. This is what attracts me. The disadvantaged. The forgotten ». And in the folds of darkness Jean Marc Vallée has gone. He was 58 and was found lifeless on Christmas morning in his cottage on the outskirts of Quebec City. What happened is not clear and it will be autopsy and investigators to shed light on what appears to be a disgrace. The news was made by his agent Bumble Ward, taken by surprise and dismayed. “He was a true and generous artist. A lovable man – recalls partner and producer Nathan Ross – and, to me, an older brother, friend and creative partner. He leaves a huge void and we will miss him but he will not lose his wonderful style and the work he left us as a legacy ».

Jean Marc Vallée was not one of those born in the arms of the Oscar and, of statuettes, he made others win without bringing home him.

He had started making music videos and at 32 he had landed in the cinema with a fairly obvious thriller, Liste noir, about a judge caught with a prostitute and sent to trial, where he spits the embarrassing names of lawmen and bulky politicians who endanger the life of the prosecuted magistrate and the investigating colleague. It was 1995, years of scandals and clean hands even across the ocean, albeit in a fictional version. The film did not go down in history but in Canada it won nine Genie awards, the local Oscars, and piqued the attention of Hollywood.

Without mounting his head, Vallée remained where he was and, after a few secondary titles and ten years of work, in 2005 he made a name for himself with CRAZY, a drama in which a man, in search of his own sexuality, manages to be accepted by his homophobic father. Once again, he picked up local prizes, making himself appreciated by showbusiness for his courage in tackling uncomfortable issues.

The same ones who would have consecrated him for his masterpiece, Dallas Buyers Club, on the true story of Ron Woodroof, a rude Texan electrician who was diagnosed with AIDS and, for this reason, began to spread experimental drugs at very low prices compared to homes. pharmaceuticals.

The film was a worldwide success and the director was nominated for an Oscar that he did not win, however, earning one to the protagonist Matthew McConaughey and one to an inimitable Jared Leto, a sick transsexual. Prior to the 2013 consecration, Vallée had devoted himself to historical portrait with The Young Victoria, awarded for costumes and focused on the early years of the English sovereign.

The operation opened the doors of British cinema for him but Vallée returned to America following the Dallas Buyers Club, first Wild then the controversial Demolition, criticized for foul play and drug use. Vallée chose the path of TV series without forgetting new projects. A biopic about John Lennon and Yoko Ono, co-produced by the widow and Lady in the lake with Natalie Portman for Apple tv. Destiny prevented them.