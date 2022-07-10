The mysterious girl with whom Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter walks hand in hand in Rome

Jul 09 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie he continues to enjoy his stay in Rome while filming his latest film in Italy. The actress was seen walking with her daughters Zahara and Vivienne, who was holding hands with another girl.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife is filming “Without Blood” in Europe, where she serves as director, while Mexican star Salma Hayek stars in the story alongside her compatriot Demián Bichir.

The protagonist of “Eternals” is accompanied by her daughters on her journey through the “Eternal City” and are often seen shopping. On this occasion, they visited various places such as a popular market, clothing stores and a cooking school, according to the Daily Mail.

All about Angelina Jolie

The mysterious companion of Angelina’s daughter

Angelina Jolie dazzled with an elegant outfit, while Zahara also looked spectacular, while Vivienne, the interpreter’s youngest daughter with Brad Pitt, wore a more informal look, while she was in the company of another young woman.

Vivienne, 13, wore gray jeans and a matching crewneck, her hair pulled back in a ponytail, and she let her bangs fall over her face. While her unknown companion, a young and slim redhead, seconded her in her relaxed appearance.

In the photos published by the British newspaper, it can be seen how the young women share the day, and while they walk the Roman streets they do not separate, nor do they stop holding hands.

Until now, the link between the two is unknown or if the unknown young woman is part of the actress’s work team.

Angelina Jolie dazzling

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie, 47, did not lose the glamor that characterizes her and dazzled in a neutral silk dress by Alberta Ferretti, as revealed by Hollywood Life. She added a pair of platform sandals to walk the cobblestone streets.

Jolie added a camel leather bag to her outfit ready to complete the summery look, which she finished off with sunglasses and her hair up. In addition, the winner of the Oscar award seemed to take her face to the natural one of her.

all about celebrities