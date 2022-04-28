The mysterious new hepatitis affecting children has arrived in Italy

In the last period cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children have been reported in various countries around the world: specifically, according to what was disclosed by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), about 190 cases have been reported globally to date. The first reports came in early April from the United Kingdom, from which more than 100 have been reported at the moment, but subsequently other countries have also started to register the phenomenon. Among these is Italywhere – according to what is contained in a recent circular from the Ministry of Health – as of 22 April a total of 11 possible cases had been reported relating to “patients identified in various Italian regions (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto) “, two of which had been confirmed.

However, the situation seems somewhat worrying not only because at the moment 12 countries globally have reported about it but also because some patients have needed to undergo a liver transplant. This was announced by the WHO, which through a press release dated 23 April made it known that all reported cases were related to subjects aged between 1 month and 16 years, who “17 children (about 10%) had required a liver transplant and that at least one of them had died. To all this, we must add that the disease – whose main symptoms identified so far have been abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting – at the moment is substantially shrouded in an aura of mystery, not knowing its origin. “The viruses that commonly cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses) were not detected in any of these cases”, writes the WHO, according to which “adenovirus is a possible hypothesis “. In “at least 74 cases” the latter was in fact detected, and in 19 cases a coronavirus and adenovirus co-infection was recorded.

In the meantime the theories follow one another and several experts have communicated their idea about it in the last few days. Among these Lorenzo D’Antiga, director of the hepatology, gastroenterology and pediatric transplantation unit of Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo, who declared that in his opinion it would be “unlikely that the adenovirus is responsible”. A different position, on the other hand, is that expressed by the well-known microbiologist Andrea Crisanti, who allegedly affirmed that a viral infection by adenovirus “would seem one of the most popular hypotheses”. “Now, why adenovirus would suddenly be associated with these hepatitis in children remains a mystery”, Crisanti would have added, according to which one should “investigate a possible immune reason” as “The restriction measures may perhaps have delayed the time when children contract common diseases”. Finally, there are also those who hypothesize a connection with adenoviral vector vaccines. According to the newspaper The truthin fact, the head of the National Center for Global Health of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), Maurizio Federico, allegedly stated: “Mass vaccination with adenoviral vector vaccines may have favored recombinative events with adenoviruses that we all normally host. By profession, adenoviruses recombine, that is, they change pieces of the genome. Thus, mutant viruses may have emerged, which can be easily transmitted by respiratory tract. These new viruses will be more likely to harm guests who have not yet developed natural immunity, such as children. “

This theory, however, has apparently been denied by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità itself, which also opposed the adenovirus hypothesis. “At the moment there are no elements that suggest a connection between the disease and vaccination, and indeed various considerations would lead to exclude it”, we read in fact in a note from the ISS, in which it is emphasized that “in almost all cases in which it is known about the status of the affected children had not been vaccinated “, that” the adenovirus hypothesis is unlikely in itself as this type of virus is not normally associated with liver disease “and that, in any case,” the adenovirus contained in the anti Sars-Cov-2 adenoviral vector vaccines used in some countries (in Italy AstraZeneca and Janssen) is genetically modified so as not to replicate in the cells of our organism “. “At the current state of knowledge, therefore, the phenomena of recombination between circulating Adenoviruses and vaccine strain do not seem biologically possible”, concluded the ISS.

[di Raffaele De Luca]