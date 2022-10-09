The mysterious reason why he lied about his age — Radio Concierto Chile

Mila Kunis confirmed to Vanity Fair a long-running rumor about how she landed her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show” after lying about her age.

Kunis was 14 years old at the time, but Rumor has it that he told the show’s creators that he was 18 in order to audition, since they were only looking for teenage actors of legal age.

Did he lie or not?

“There is a rumor that I may or may not have lied about my age”Kunis said. “I would like to make it very clear now that I lied. I did it.”

“However, by the time I met with the producers and had to sign the contract before I got the job. But I had to put an asterisk for ‘study teacher’ in my contract,” he continued. “They said, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh PS I’m 14’. But when I talked to them they said: ‘We love you right now, so what do we care?’”

So yes, Kunis lied about her age to get in the audition door. But the co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner knew full well that she was 14 years old when the show started filming.

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was the age of the character,” Kunis added. “I was never treated less. If any of the cast members had done it, another cast member would have stood up for me. The reason I don’t do drugs is because no one on set did. And I admired them at 14. My career path could have gone either way… but the set was great.”

Kunis will reprise the role of Jackie in the upcoming Netflix sequel series “That ’90s Show”. However, a release date has yet to be announced. The actress promised fans last month that “That ’90s Show” is “very cute,” adding, “Anyone who has seen or loved ‘That ’70s Show’ will be very happy with it.”





