The Mystery about Britney Spears’ Health

Britney is not there. Now the famous pop star wants her freedom back and, supported by the #freeBritney movement, claims children, money and full independence. Since 2008, in fact, is under the legal guardianship of the father due to a period of alcohol abuse, drugs and depression. James Spears manages with his entourage the assets of Britney (over 50 million dollars) and also seems to decide on the daily life of his daughter. It seems that the baby prodigy and glittery hen with golden eggs lives trapped in a cage far from golden: a thousand euros a month, social under control and absolute prohibition to give birth to the long-awaited son with the new partner, a network of doctors and lawyers ready to stem any desire for freedom.

His two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, from his first marriage were entrusted to his father Kevin Federline in 2007. It was the year of excesses, continuous hospitalizations and emotional collapses but in March 2020, in the face of the singer’s improvements, the judge decided to change the terms of family custody by giving 30% of the teenage time to mom Spears. No one knows what exactly the terms of legal protection say but there is no doubt that at the heart of these is Britney’s mental health and that she has been trying to fight them since 2019 without success.

In August 2021 there will be a further hearing and in the meantime the #freeBritney movement she mobilizes to demonstrate against the legal protection to which the singer is subjected and often organizes demonstrations outside the court where the case is discussed. The point, however, is another: Does Britney really have any serious depression problems? Is it true that he needs a legal guardian and that he is unable to make decisions about his life? without conservatorship would his life be just as regular and safe or would he risk falling back into excesses? In short: prisoner of the father “tormentor” or of herself? There are no answers to these questions and it is not possible to go very deep into the matter but there is no doubt that Britney deserves to make her voice heard.

Giulia Romana Zacutti, 30 July 2021