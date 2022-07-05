The mystery hangs over Old Trafford

Only a season after returning to his heart club Manchester United, it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo has had enough.

He has been missing summer training since the beginning of the week and his presence for the club’s promotional trip to Thailand and Australia is far from guaranteed. The team will leave this Friday.

Rumor has it that Ronaldo is very unhappy with the team. Note that the club is under reconstruction. He will miss the Champions League next year and he is struggling to make acquisitions. He will therefore have to settle for the Europa League in 2022-23.

The problem is that Ronaldo signed a 52 million pound Stirling contract over a two-year period. Who will want to absorb this salary for a 37-year-old player? Although Ronaldo is his team’s leading scorer (24 goals) this season, he is starting to show signs of slowing down and his defensive play is suffering.

It is said that teams like Bayern, Chelsea and PSG could be interested in his services, but there is nothing concrete at the moment.

MLS, an option?

Ronaldo has already said several times that he would like to end his career in MLS. But if Ronaldo hopes to see his £26m Stirling contract honoured, it will be difficult to find him a club in MLS.

Lorenzo Insigne has signed a C$15 million contract with Toronto FC, and it is already by far the most lucrative contract in MLS.

It would make sense to see Ronaldo one day line up with Inter Miami CF, given his relationship with team owner David Beckham, another former Manchester United great.

But Inter are struggling to get good results in MLS and the groundbreaking ceremony for the new stadium in Miami has still not taken place. If Ronaldo wants to leave United because of the difficulties the big club has been going through, he is probably not ready to play with a struggling formation in MLS.

Logically, he could play one last season in Europe before making the leap to North America. He still has to find takers in European teams, otherwise he could be forced to spend at least one last season at Old Trafford.