The mystery movie with Daniel Craig that sweeps Netflix

Daniel Craig He is one of the most outstanding actors of recent years. Despite having an extensive career, his jump to stardom occurred with his passage to the saga of james-bond. The British interpreter became the sixth actor to play the famous 007 and his success led him to star in five feature films of the famous spy.

But in addition to having played James Bond, the actor has a good number of titles in which he has also stood out. One of those roles is in Knives Out (Between knives and secrets), the film written and directed by Ryan Johnson which premiered in 2019.

In the last days, the film has positioned itself among the most watched on Netflix and there is a good reason. In addition to being a great feature film, since it fuses the genre of comedy, drama and suspense, pigeonholing itself in the subgenre whodunit (who did it?), mostly extracted from detective novels.

The film features an outstanding cast of well-known actors.

Knives Out tells the story of the detective Benoît Blanc, played by Craig, who arrives at a mansion to investigate the mysterious death of wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey, who had previously invited his entire family to celebrate his 85th birthday. The next day, his housekeeper comes up to the room from Harlan to bring him breakfast and finds the writer dead. From here begins a fun investigation in which Benoit must put together the puzzle and unearth the secrets that the complicated family hides.

In addition to Craig, the film features an extensive cast of well-known actors and actresses. Among them, Chris Evans, Anne of Arms, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, don johnson, Tony Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Frank OzY Christopher Plummer.

In its 2 hours 10 minutes of duration, Knives Out was one of the most outstanding titles of 2019. She even got to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay. Critical reception was unanimous, earning a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also obtained a worldwide collection of more than 300 million dollars worldwide.

The release of Knives Out 2 is scheduled for 2022

Due to its success, Netflix bought the rights to the film. to produce two new sequels. Knives Out 2 It will have its premiere this year. In fact, it was confirmed that Netflix plans an early release in theaters and then add the continuation to its streaming catalog.

The sequel will once again be written and directed by Johnson, and the story will once again star Craig as Benoit Blanc, this time investigating a new mystery. The film will also feature an ensemble cast made up of Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., kate hudson, kathryn hahn, dave baptistY Edward Nortonamong others.



