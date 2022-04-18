“The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unpublished tapes”: the documentary that covers the last weeks of the Hollywood star

“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unreleased Tapes” arrives April 27 on Netflix. (Netflix)

“ How do you write a life story? The truths rarely circulate. Lies often do.” . With this phrase begins the trailer of the documentary The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapes (Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, its title in English), which will be available at Netflix starting April 27. The voice that is heard is that of the same actress, who died on August 4, 1962 of unclear causes.

Although his death was classified as suicide due to the consumption of sleeping pills, the cause of his death was reopened in 1982, and this documentary takes that investigation as its starting point on the 60th anniversary of his death. It also collects certain testimonies from people who were with the Hollywood diva in her last hours.

Owner of a striking beauty, the actress had a tragic end when she was barely 36 years old. (Netflix)

The documentary is directed by Emma Cooper (also creator of the docuseries The disappearance of Madeleine McCann, about the English girl who disappeared from the hotel room where she was sleeping with her brothers in Praia da Luz, a beach in Portugal during a family vacation in 2007, which is also available at Netflix) and produced by Chris Smith (Jim&Andythe documentary that recounts the transformation of Jim Carrey in the comedian Andy Kaufmann).

The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapesmanages to provide new testimonies and also telephone conversations that were recorded through the actress’s tapped telephones. Was the cause of the actress’s death really a suicide? One Eve and two Adams, Or was it a crime perpetrated from the highest spheres of power? This is the question that this documentary tries to answer and it does so through the reconstruction of the last days of Monroe’s life. Unpublished conversations with the director John Huston and other great Hollywood stars, enrich this investigation that can be seen in a few days on the platform.

How did Marilyn Monroe really die? This documentary covers the last days of the actress. (Netflix)

The true story of Norma Jeane MortensonMarilyn’s real name, has always been a recurring theme in Hollywood history. Netflixin addition to presenting this documentary, is planning a film in biopic format about the actress, starring the Cuban-Spanish interpreter, Anne of Arms (Between knives and secrets, no time to die). the film is called Blondeand is based on the book of Joyce Carol Oates published in the year 2000.

Directed by Andrew Dominic (The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford, 2007), this film is scheduled to be released after the documentary. Blonde was first intended for the latest Oscar winner, Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes) and then for the Australian actress naomi watts (The call, The impossible), who would give life to Monroe. But in the end De Armas was chosen, who will in turn be accompanied in the cast by Adrien BrodyBobby Cannavale Y Julianne Nicholson.

