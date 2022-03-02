The mystery of Putin’s fortune

Yet Russian elites, who have lived under Western sanctions for most of the last decade, have resorted to complex labyrinths of corporate ownership to avoid scrutiny. Often, their schemes are only made known to the public through the leaking of files from offshore law firms or secret banks that cater to those who want to hide their wealth.

Paul Massaro, senior adviser to the US Helsinki Commission, who has advised members of Congress on sanctions against Russia, explained that it was not always clear to US officials which assets would be affected.

“That means that the sanctions that we put on those people, to a large extent, are going to be glorified press releases because if we don’t know what those assets are, we can’t freeze them,” he said.

However, even if the United States has only a limited idea of ​​​​Putin’s assets, it is worth imposing the sanctions “just to freeze what we can, block what we know and make it known that these people are not welcome in our system,” Massaro said. .

A European diplomat highlighted the symbolic value of the effort, describing it as “a politically important signal.”

By being added to the US Treasury Department’s list of “Specially Designated Nationals,” Putin joins a small but notorious subgroup of heads of state, including Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Korea’s Kim Jong-un of the North and Bashar Al Asad of Syria. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, was also the target of sanctions.