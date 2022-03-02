The mystery of Putin’s fortune

When Western governments announced on Friday their intention to freeze Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assets as punishment for invading Ukraine, there was no sign they were aware of any relevant holdings he might be linked to.
In fact, very little is known about Putin’s possessions and where they might be. Despite years of speculation and rumours, the extent of his wealth remains totally opaque, even though billions of dollars have passed through his close friends’ accounts and luxury properties have been linked to members of his family. .
Putin officially earns nearly $140,000 a year and has a small apartment, according to his public financial statements.
However, that would not explain “Putin’s Palace,” a vast Black Sea estate estimated to cost more than $1 billion, with a complex ownership history that does not include the Russian president, but has been linked to his government in various ways. The revelations also would not account for “Putin’s Yacht,” a $100 million luxury vessel long linked to him in speculative news reports. (The yacht, Graceful, was detected leaving Germany for Russia just weeks before the invasion of Ukraine.)
There is also the $4.1 million apartment in Monaco, bought through an offshore company by a woman said to be Putin’s mistress. And then there is the expensive villa in the south of France linked to his ex-wife.
The problem for the United States and its allies is that none of these assets can be directly linked to the Russian president.
Until now, Western governments have focused their sanctions on people suspected of serving as proxies for Putin, hoping to increase pressure on him. And most new sanctions, such as those that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, continue to target oligarchs close to Putin. Among them are Kirill Shamalov, his former son-in-law and a major shareholder in a Russian petrochemical company; Boris Rotenberg, a construction magnate; and Gennady Timchenko, an investor who is said to be the sixth richest person in Russia.
The sanctions would make it impossible for affected individuals to access assets or conduct financial transactions in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, where the sanctions were announced last week. Basically, they would freeze money and assets that could be traced back to listed individuals, leaving cash and securities or even the sale of real estate out of their hands.
Yet Russian elites, who have lived under Western sanctions for most of the last decade, have resorted to complex labyrinths of corporate ownership to avoid scrutiny. Often, their schemes are only made known to the public through the leaking of files from offshore law firms or secret banks that cater to those who want to hide their wealth.
Paul Massaro, senior adviser to the US Helsinki Commission, who has advised members of Congress on sanctions against Russia, explained that it was not always clear to US officials which assets would be affected.
“That means that the sanctions that we put on those people, to a large extent, are going to be glorified press releases because if we don’t know what those assets are, we can’t freeze them,” he said.
However, even if the United States has only a limited idea of Putin’s assets, it is worth imposing the sanctions “just to freeze what we can, block what we know and make it known that these people are not welcome in our system,” Massaro said. .
A European diplomat highlighted the symbolic value of the effort, describing it as “a politically important signal.”
By being added to the US Treasury Department’s list of “Specially Designated Nationals,” Putin joins a small but notorious subgroup of heads of state, including Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, Korea’s Kim Jong-un of the North and Bashar Al Asad of Syria. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, was also the target of sanctions.
“We stand united with our international allies and partners to ensure that Russia pays a high economic and diplomatic price for the invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement Friday.
Estimates of what Putin may secretly own vary widely. One of the most sensational claims came from Bill Browder, an American-born financier who was banned from Russia in 2005 after clashing with Russian oligarchs. In 2017, he told Congress that he believed Putin’s wealth could reach $200 billion, an extraordinary sum that would have made him the richest man in the world at the time.
Anders Aslund, Associate Professor at Georgetown University and author of the 2019 book Russia’s Crony Capitalism, asserted that the wealth of the Russian president is around 125,000 million dollars. He argued that much of it could be hidden through a network of tax havens in the hands of Putin’s allies, friends and relatives.
On rare occasions, people close to Putin’s inner circle have spoken publicly of his wealth. In 2010, Sergei Kolesnikov, who claimed to be an associate of a Putin ally, wrote an open letter to then-Russian President Dmitri Medvedev in which he claimed that Putin was building a huge estate on the Black Sea coast that would become known as Putin’s Palace. It had cost more than $1 billion raised through “corruption, bribery and theft,” Kolesnikov wrote in his letter, which he sent after leaving Russia.
The sprawling property includes a movie theater, a hookah lounge and a pole-dancing stage, according to a report and documentary released last year by jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and his associates. Several oligarchs close to Putin have been implicated at various times, including Shamalov’s father. Last year, billionaire Arkady Rotenberg, a childhood friend of the Russian president, came forward claiming that he owned the property and was turning it into a hotel and apartments.
The Kremlin insists that Putin is a man of simple tastes, periodically distributing images of him in the Siberian forests, and denies that he owns any palaces.
“Putin has no need for luxuries,” state television presenter Dmitri Kiselyov said on his show early last year, following Navalny’s video investigation of the estate.
Financial information leaks have also offered clues to Putin’s proximity to wealth, even though he himself does not appear in the data. The Panama Papers, a set of files from a tax haven-registered law firm that were exposed in 2016, revealed the secret wealth of many close to him, including Sergei Roldugin, a cellist and longtime friend who took more than $8 million a year, according to documents filed with a Swiss bank. (“I don’t have millions,” Roldugin said in an interview with The New York Times.)
Last year, a new leak of files from companies specializing in offshore tax havens, called the Pandora Papers, showed that the woman said to be Putin’s mistress bought the apartment in Monaco. It was one of the many assets she had amassed that was estimated to be worth $100 million.
Nate Sibley, a research fellow at the Hudson Institute’s Kleptocracy Initiative, says Putin doesn’t need to have a huge fortune because he’s an autocrat who “controls everything.”
“When people say that this or that thing is worth, what does that mean?” he asked. “Are you really saying you’re going to collect your money and retire in Saint-Tropez?”
Anton Troyanovsky contributed to this report.
