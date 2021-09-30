the mystery of Ryan Gosling in the Netflix movie is solved

These days in the top toe of the most viewed movies on Netflix is ​​the romantic comedy Holidate, in which the name of Ryan Gosling is mentioned several times. But is the actor in the movie?

Since it landed on Netflix last October 28, the film Holidate has never stopped gravitating to the Top Ten of the most viewed movies on the streaming platform. It is an original romantic comedy Netflix which offers an hour and 44 minutes of pure disengagement, telling of Jackson and Sloane who, during the holidays in their respective families, are pressed by relatives because they have not yet found their better half. The two meet by chance in a shopping center and decide to accompany each other to parties to silence the relatives, but they establish some rules: no physical contact between them and, above all, it is forbidden to fall in love. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can imagine the evolution of history.

But let’s get to the scene where Sloane And Jackson, interpreted by Emma Roberts And Luke Bracey, have a fight and argue loudly in a supermarket. He says like this: “I bet what you want it if Ryan Gosling would show up in this frozen food department to ask you to take the trip of your life, you would say no to him too … because you would be afraid to take that train, the Ryan Gosling train“She dodges the point of the question and replies:” You’re really wrong, Ryan Gosling he would never do his shopping at the supermarket … he’s too cool to do it. “On this last joke, behind Emma Roberts just out of focus, the silhouette of a man appears opening one of the frozen food doors. It is not far enough to miss it and at the same time it is not close enough to distinguish it. But most of all, it seems Ryan Gosling.

Having unleashed on social media the question if Ryan Gosling actually makes an appearance in the film, if that man is him just as he is mentioned in the dialogue between the protagonists, the British magazine The Independent wanted to investigate. It was not necessary, because it can be seen that the profile of that person is not the same as Gosling, but riding the trends of the moment is almost an editorial obligation to guarantee visitors. The actor who appears behind Emma Roberts is not an actor. Is called Chad Zigmund and was hired in the film to do the stand-in of the protagonist Luke Bracey, or the one who positions himself on the set while setting up the scene to rehearse filming and lighting and then gives way to the actor when everything is ready. Zigmund he was contacted to understand how the scene had unfolded and if that innocent “deception” to the spectators was intentional. “Yes, they really wanted to achieve this” says the man, “and they would have been ready to look for a double, when they realized that I was already there and that I could do well”. Zigmund (pictured below) also said he often heard that he looked like Ryan Gosling when he was in high school and in theaters it was in programming The pages of our life.

Below the Italian trailer of Holidate.