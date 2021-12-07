The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape.

Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able to immediately cover the 80 meters that distance him from the “thing” and we will have to wait at least 2-3 months. The Chinese mission on the opposite side of the satellite is exciting but delicate and the vehicle has to wait for solar energy and cannot move too fast over territory that can be rough.

Of course, scientists have already dismissed the hypothesis that many have made when seeing the object, namely: “Something alien !!”. No guys I’m afraid there is nothing alien there. The most solid hypothesis at the moment is a rock formation or a boulder hollowed out in a particular way by an impact with some space body, something that happens very frequently on the “back” side of the Moon.

Now we just have to wait and in some time we will receive even closer and clearer photos of the object. Maybe it’s really a hut, then you’ll need to knock politely.

