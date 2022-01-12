The mystery of the Exynos 2200: presentation postponed, Samsung confirms and explains

Yesterday was supposed to be the day of the Exynos 2200, the new Samsung chip that we should see on the next flagships of the Galaxy S22 family, whose presentation is expected in February. But then something went wrong: on 11 January we have now left it behind, and there was no trace of the event dedicated to Exynos 2200.

Waiting for a communication from the company, therefore, various hypotheses have begun to circulate on the net. The first, and most obvious, is that the chip is trivially not ready yet, perhaps as a result of some problems of the last few weeks, which Samsung did not expect. Indeed, since Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive (as per tradition) both in a version with SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and in one with SoC Exynos 2200, there are those who have speculated – such as leaker Dohyun Kim – that in this round the new top of the range could arrive only with Snapdragon chip, and therefore that the Exynos plan would have been sensationally skipped.