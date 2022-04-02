the mystery of the growth rate – Libero Quotidiano





It wasn’t enough Omicron, the United Kingdom has announced a new Covid mutation: it is a recombination of B.1.1.529 (Omicron in fact). The latter was called XE and is still subject to monitoring by the Health Safety Agency. At the time of this change, 637 official cases are known on the national territory. But what is it really the sub-variant XE? For experts it is a recombinant variant daughter of the two main strains of Omicron.





A recombinant variant, the UKHSCA explains, “occurs when an individual is infected with two or more variants simultaneously, with consequent mixing of their material genetic within the patient’s body. “In simple terms, XE originated in a Covid patient affected by both BA.1 and BA.2. Like XE, other variants have been found. These are XD and XF, both born from a combined infection of Omicron and Delta.





“This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a real growth advantage,” were the words of Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor to the health agency. Nothing to worry about however as “recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation and many have been identified in the course of the pandemic to date. As with other types of variants, most will die in the process. relatively short times “.



