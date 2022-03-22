The mystery of the Russian mission and the agreement between Conte and Putin: “Moscow wanted to enter public offices”

The Russian delegation that arrived in Italy after the agreement between Giuseppe Conte and Vladimir Putin wanted to “enter public buildings and heal the territory”. This is the request made on March 22, 2020, when Italy asked Russia for help for the Coronavirus emergency. It was discussed in a private meeting attended by the military leaders of Moscow and the Italian ones of the Joint Forces Command together with members of the Scientific Technical Committee which collaborated with the government. And in the end, today Fiorenza Sarzanini makes known about the Corriere della Sera, between the two delegations there was a clash. Relatively little is known about the clash. But in the end, the Russians still performed a series of interventions in hospitals and RSA.

However, this is the mission for which the official of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Paramonov had threatened Italy and Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini with “irreversible consequences”. At the time, thirteen Ilyushin quad-jets had landed at Pratica di Mare airport and took off from Moscow. The Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio was waiting for them. There were only 28 doctors and nurses on the list of 104 names coming from Russia. A general led them: Sergey Kikot. He or the deputy commander of the chemical, radiological and biological defense department of the Russian army. For Italy, on the other hand, General Luciano Portolano, at the time commander of the Interforze Operational Command (Coi), and Agostino Miozzo and Fabio Ciciliano of the Cts were present at the meeting.

The request to plan Russian activities came from Palazzo Chigi. “We want to sanitize the entire Italian territory by also entering public offices and all at-risk locations,” Kikot argued at the time. The Italians replied that the only sanitation interventions needed were those in the RSA. And Miozzo, talking to the Courier service, remembers that «Kikot’s debut was particularly intrusive, rough. He talked as if they were going to clean up Chernobyl after the nuclear explosion. He told us that the high-level agreements provided for sanitization throughout the territory and said that they intended to sanitize all buildings, including public ones. The conversation was interrupted several times but with Portolano we decided not to accept any offer of that type. The meeting ended with the authorization to enter only some health facilities. Later it was confirmed to us that they had sanitized many streets ».

The Russians in Lombardy

Subsequently the Russians arrived in Lombardy and remained there for two months, collaborating with the health facilities and having free access to the departments. The deputy of the Democratic Party Enrico Borghi was perhaps referring to the controversy with the CTS and the Coi yesterday when he spoke of a clash with the Minister of Defense Guerini who wanted to secure the Italian strategic infrastructures. A few months after the New Yorker revealed that the DNA of a Russian citizen who had fallen ill in Italy had been used to develop the Sputnik V vaccine. Since yesterday, the Foreign Ministry has been working on the problem of the honors to be collected. The honors recognized by Italy to Paramonov are two: a Knighthood of Merit (OMRI – 2018) and a recognition of the Order of the Star of Italy (Osi), an honor given to the Farnesina, dating back to 2020.

And yesterday the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte interviewed by Corriere.it had his say on the mission ‘From Russia with love’ in the first months of the pandemic. “N those days of maximum emergency due to the pandemic I had talks with leaders from all over the world who sought me out to show solidarity with what was happening in Italy and to help us. Among these was Putin who offered to send specialized personnel. He told me that they had a lot of experience in dealing with pandemics because they had Sars. We were in great difficulty. We didn’t have masks, we didn’t have fans. Our experts didn’t even have a protocol of action and we hadn’t even sequenced the virus. Any help was welcome ».

But, underlined the leader of the M5s, «the directors of the agencies intelligence Aise and Aisi have assured that there has never been any improper activity that has crossed the health boundaries. They also reported this in front of Copasir, specifying that the Russian activity took place within the limits and in the forms that were then agreed with the health authorities. This is why the insinuations, doubts and perplexities seem to me absolutely out of place ». Finally, Conte argued, the award was a proposal from the Foreign Ministry.

Read also: