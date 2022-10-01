The mystery of the Targaryen resistance to fire

Spoilers for chapter 6 of ‘The house of the dragon’

Episode six of ‘House of the Dragon’ came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by means of dragon fire. That is, she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labor, Laena was unable to give birth to her third child. The tragic twist of fate dates back to the brutal death of Queen Aemma in the first episode of the series.

Faced with the same choice as his brother Viserys (Paddy Considine), Daemon (Matt Smith) chose not to hack his wife to pieces to save the child, so Laena took the only choice she felt she had: speak the famous word dracarys and die bathed in dragon fire.

Fans of the series were no doubt as depressed as Vaghar to see another pregnant woman face such a harrowing death. However, her devastating passing also raises a question that has been nagging us for quite some time. Aren’t the Targaryens supposed to be fireproof?

Laena may carry the maiden name Velaryon, with her Targaryen surname by marriage, but the blood of the dragon is in her genetically as well. Her mother is Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the queen she never was, an older cousin of King Viserys, so she is also a Targaryen by blood.

However, Laena commands her dragon to engulf her in flames knowing the act would kill her, meaning even she knew she was not immune to fire. So where did we get the idea that the Targaryens are fireproof?

Don’t worry, we have the answers.

Are the Targaryens resistant to fire?

‘Game of Thrones’ did a very good job of establishing the idea that the Targaryens were inherently fireproof. We blame Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) for this notion. From the moment she stepped into a hot bath and languished in the water without raising an eyebrow, fans knew there was something special about her. Unlike her brother, the crybaby Viserys, who died when Daenerys’s husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), poured molten gold on his head.

To many, his death seemed inevitable until Daenerys spoke the words: “He was not a dragon. Fire cannot kill a dragon.”

There. Right there the myth of Targaryen fire resistance was born. She says it in plain language, fire can’t kill a dragon and then she goes on to prove it in the episode titled ‘Fire and Blood’. In it, Daenerys confidently entered a flaming pyre where the sorceress whom she holds responsible for the death of her husband and her child is burning, and where he also lies.

Hours later it emerged, smeared with nothing but ash. Daenerys is not only unharmed despite being surrounded by the remains of the fire after sitting there all night, but she also has three newborn dragons. Dragons that climb all over her skin without burning.

Later, in season six’s ‘Book of the Unknown’, she walks out of the raging hell that used to be Vaes Dothrak’s Dosh Khaleen building without a mark on her.

That’s some pretty ironclad evidence that leans heavily in favor of the fireproof myth, and yet Laena burned out pretty quickly. This inconsistency is not only between the two sister series, but also occurs again within ‘Game of Thrones’ when Jon Snow (a Targaryen by blood) saves the commander of the Night’s Watch, Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo) from a white walker.

During the skirmish, Jon (Kit Harington) realizes that the man’s weapons are no match for the undead, so he takes a lit lantern and burns the rival. However, when fire touches him, he screams in pain, ergo, he is not fireproof.

But is this an inconsistency?

According to Daenerys’s own phrase, her brother was not a true dragon and was therefore burned, but she, who shares the same ancestry, did not succumb to the flames. Likewise, Jon couldn’t stand the heat. This leads us to believe that only some Targaryens possess the talent of being fireproof.

George RR Martin, creator of the book series, has a different take on the matter. According to the writer, it was never his intention to make the Targaryens fireproof. As he told Men’s Health:

The Targaryens are not immune to fire! The birth of Dany’s dragons was unique, magical, wonderful, a miracle. She is called She Who Does Not Burn because she walked into the flames and survived. But her brother assured her that she was not immune to that golden molten fire.

However, despite Martin’s intentions, the miracle has taken on a life of its own in the television series, deviating from the source material. It’s clear that at the very least, Daenerys is fireproof and can withstand exceptional heat. It is also clear that there is an understanding that this is valid only for a ‘true dragon’.

However, of the three ‘Game of Thrones’ Targaryen characters, Jon, herself and Viserys, she is the only one with this special gift. Likewise, this trait doesn’t seem to extend to those in ‘House of the Dragon’.

It appears that this was proven once again by Daemon who, after the battle of the Stone Steps, still has scar tissue on his neck, the result of a wound caused by a flaming arrow. Not to mention that poor baby Baelon’s body was incinerated quite easily by fire. (Although Daemon rides his dragon via an aerial fireball.)

Of all the Targaryens we’ve met in both series, so far none have this unique gene except Daenerys.

Is it possible, then, that we all got carried away with emotion when we realized that Daenerys was fireproof and attributed this quality to all Targaryens? It could be that the only intention of ‘Game of thrones’ was to imply that Daenerys, a ‘true dragon’, was the only one worthy of this trait.

This adds more weight to the fact that the series was setting her up to be “the prince that was promised”. the messianic figure who intended to unite the kingdom when the Night King attacks. But let’s not get into that debate again, we already know how it ended…

