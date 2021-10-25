News

The Mystery of the Templars: SNL parody reveals the origins of the map on the Declaration of Independence

Posted on
While fans of the saga are waiting for the arrival of the series of The Mystery of the Templars (National Treasure) on Disney +, the latest fun parody of the Saturday Night Live is a sketch that “reveals the origins” of the first film in the franchise.

We are talking about the movie in which Nicolas Cage goes in search of the top secret and for many non-existent “Treasure of the Templars”, and does so thanks to one hidden map on the Declaration of Independence.

The new sketch, conducted by the star of Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, just imagine what conversation the Founding Fathers brought the film to such a convoluted premise.

Here is the new parody of Saturday Night Live, which reveals the origins of the map on the Declaration of Independence of The Mystery of the Templars

In the sketch, Sudeikis plays Thomas Jefferson, intent on putting the statement in black and white, and is joined by Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Andrew Dismukes And James Austin Johnson like fellow founding fathers.

You can check out the funny parody directly below:

During the SNL episode, Sudekis also had time to reprise his successful caricature, that of President Joe Biden, as well as joke about the lawsuit between Disney and Scarlett Johansson which, as we know, has recently been resolved. behind closed doors.

