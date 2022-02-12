The Mystery of the Time House is a subtle introduction to horror | Cinema

The Mystery of the Time House is on Netflix

At the time of writing, The mystery of the house of the time, the only (to date) non-rated-R movie in Eli Roth’s career, is (at the time of writing) the ninth most viewed in Netflix’s Kids section, and we like to think that if its director he knew he would be happy. Seemingly different from anything ever shot before by its director / actor (that is Hostel or Inglourious Basterds), this magical adventure taken from a 1973 novel by John Bellairs is actually a very delicate, almost harmless, introduction to horror and other neighboring genres. Which, however, is great for children, like Little shivers; and it is one of the ideal films to show to the “smaller” CDs if you want to bring them closer to fright without traumatizing them.

In theory, The mystery of the house of the time it could have been a very risky film. And the fault, mind you, is all of Eli Roth. The cast is perfect for a work for children: Jack Black has now risen to the Olympus of character actors for children, Cate Blanchett is so extraordinary that there is no context in which she does not shine with her own light, and Owen Vaccaro, the most classic of the “little protagonists”, he has the perfect physique du role and the right mix of childish naivety and little star’s mischief to stand up to the comparison with the two giants with whom he shares the set.

The same goes for the source – Bellairs’ novel is perfect if you want to introduce your creatures to literature based on, well, creatures of another kind – and for the person in charge of making it into film – Eric Kripke invented Supernatural but he also produced, wrote and even directed an episode of The Boys, and is therefore one who knows how to handle very different registers – and in general for the whole package. But then there is that name that embodies a thrill, a sense of risk and of “it could all go wrong” that we haven’t felt since George Miller passed by. Mad Max to Brave piglet babe (with due proportions, of course).

Eli Roth.

The one he became famous with Hostela story of people who go to Eastern Europe and end up badly tortured, and who even earlier had started with Cabin Fever, a film in which at a certain point one of the protagonists gets a wax and tears whole strips of skin from her leg. Eli Roth what in the aforementioned Inglourious Basterds he took the satisfaction of riddling the face of Hitler, who made a film set among the cannibals of the Amazon, which took Keanu Reeves and put him at the mercy of Ana de Armas and his wife desnude and murderers. What does Eli Roth have to do with Jack Black, with Cate Blanchett, with Amblin Entertainment, whose logo is the very first thing you see when you put on the film?

You can find the answer here, and it is the easiest in the world: “It had been a long time that I dreamed of making a film like the ones I liked as a child: The bandits of time, Dark Crystal, Labyrinth“. This explains everything (except what happened to Roth that made him go from Jim Henson’s creatures to torture porn), including the Amblin logo: even a sadist like Eli Roth had a childhood, and like anyone who grew up with Spielberg and the Spielbergverso had a great desire to try to contribute too – after all it is the same reason why, for example, JJ Abrams did Super 8. The most important thing is that it is clear that Roth has a true love for those films, and that way of telling the adventure by focusing on the innocent and amazed eyes of a child (or several children). And therefore The mystery of the house of the time It doesn’t sound like a nostalgia operation made to exploit the Amblin’s good name, but it’s faithful enough to the model, and yet personal enough, to be an Amblin movie in its own right – perhaps even the best of its time. The Adventures of Tin-Tin.

Eli Roth has no children, but we like to imagine The mystery of the house of the time like the film he would have made, if he had any, to bring them closer to his favorite genres without traumatizing them – which is a bit the same thing that can be said about the various Goonies, Gremlins and even ET. Starting from the intimately Lovecraftian story: after the death of his parents, Lewis goes to live with the bizarre uncle Jonathan, who incidentally is also a magician; and that he lives in a house that was once the home of another evil wizard, who has hidden somewhere an enchanted clock that can rewind the texture of spacetime and erase humanity from existence. It is pure cosmic horror, packed in a welcoming and almost Disney-like package, between talking armchairs and hedge-shaped chimeras that spend the whole film emitting foliar droppings in everyone’s face.

It is this constant alternation between moments of naïve poetry, forays into scatological comedy and moments of true terror that makes it work so well The mystery of the house of the time. A film full of disturbing entities, Kyle MacLachlan above all, whose impact is always softened by a joke or a moment of adventurous action. The Burtonian story of an outcast who discovers his greatest strength in his strangeness, and who must use this awareness to save the universe and defeat repulsion in the face of the greatest horror of all (i.e. the head of Jack Black grafted onto a newborn’s body). A work that could only come out of the mind of someone who as a child loved fairy tales and magic and as an adult discovered that he adored the bowels and entrails. It’s just a shame that the film loses a bit of strength in the ending, paradoxically when it stops laughing and focuses exclusively on the epic. But even this (at first everything seems perfect, then at the end the problems begin) can be seen, if you like, as a great metaphor for life, and a beautiful message to leave to Eli Roth’s non-existent son.