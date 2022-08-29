The mystery of the zombie Angelina Jolie after being imprisoned for changing her image on Instagram | Canarian network

Towards the end of 2019, an Instagram user caused a stir in her home county after posting a series of creepy selfies looking like a ‘zombie’ Angelia Jolie.

Fatemeh Khishvand, known online as Sahar Tabar, is rumored to have had 50 separate plastic surgery operations that have drawn comparisons to the Tomb Raider actress.

Fatemeh was detained by an angry Iranian government for over a year before being sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2020 due to the heavily edited “joke” footage.

Then, at the age of 19, she was charged with youth corruption and disrespect for the Islamic republic by order of the Tehran guidance court dealing with ‘cultural crimes and social and moral corruption’.

The lengthy sentence handed down by an Islamic Revolutionary Court, known for its alleged secret rulings, was met with outrage online amid the “unfair” severity of the case and Fatemeh was even denied bail despite other prisoners they were released over similar concerns.

However, she was reportedly released from prison just days after receiving the devastating news.

Is Fatemeh Khishvand in hiding to stay out of trouble or does she just want a quiet life now?

However, nothing has been reported of her since, online or otherwise, raising the question of whether Fatemeh is now keeping a low profile so as not to upset Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim authorities again.

After her 14 months languishing in jail, she reportedly said, “I’m sure I’m not going to put Instagram on my phone anymore, let alone have a page.”

Khishvand spent more than a year in a notorious Iranian women’s prison just for posting photos to her Instagram account (Image: Sahar Tabar/Instagram)

The human rights organization reported that “security and intelligence officials carried out arbitrary arrests for social media posts deemed ‘counter-revolutionary’ or ‘un-Islamic’ in January 2021.

Social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are blocked in the country; currently Instagram and TikTok can be accessed there.









Fatemeh’s Instagram account opened in 2017 and amassed around 500,000 followers thanks to her Photoshop wizardry that created lurid photos, as well as videos, of her seemingly disfigured face with hollowed-out cheeks. After initially misleading some of her fans with his appearance, questions were raised about the authenticity of his photos and clues were pointed out such as his warped backgrounds.

In July 2019, he revealed in a post that he had, in fact, only used a combination of Photoshop and makeup to achieve the weird-looking poses.

She later said that she had always wanted to be famous, but was aiming more for an appearance as the Corpse Bride in Tim Burton’s animated film of the same name than the Oscar-winning Jolie.

After being criticized for her bizarre makeovers, she added: “People are probably living in the 18th century and haven’t seen or heard of technology or makeup and they’re really shocked.”

She was arrested in October 2019 and the following April, while stuck in jail, she contracted covid and was reportedly fighting for her life on a ventilator. The social media star was placed in a women’s prison described as “the most dangerous and the worst prison for women” in Iran due to its “inhumane medical and psychological conditions” by the Iran Human Rights Monitor.

Fatemeh was paraded on Iranian state television after her release in December 2020, which is the last known public sighting of her.

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad helped publicize the case, even begging Jolie herself to intervene, tweeting at the time: “Today, an Iranian teenager who posted highly distorted images of herself online and was imprisoned for 10 years has been released after massive media pressure.”