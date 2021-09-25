The mystery of why the Evergrande crash hits Bitcoin unveiled

The Evergrande crash scares the markets. It is still all to understand with what extent and with what intensity it will hit the real estate market and the others.

In the world of economics, everything is strongly interconnected and a giant of this size crushed by a debt of 305 billion dollars can do a tremendous amount of damage. Also because the Chinese real estate market it is worth crazy figures: it has a much higher value than the American and European ones. Consequently, a systemic breakdown could have very serious effects. The nervousness about the bags was apparently short-lived because the immediately intervened Fed to calm the minds on the age-old question of tapering. In reality, paradoxically, what fell in value the most apart from the shares of having big clearly are collapsing day by day was Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The great wall against crypto

This is the somewhat mysterious part why cryptocurrencies by their nature they should be something alternative to the traditional economy. Indeed if we look at the past we can really say that they were born as a sort of separate world sheltered from the powers that move the traditional economy. Consequently, a collapse in the real economy of the Chinese brick should lead to an increase in cryptocurrencies as a claimed safe haven or at least left unchanged. But this chrono What sense does it have? In fact, many analysts believe that the connection is in the Chinese government. In the aftermath of the Evergrande scandal, China completely blocked any cryptocurrency transaction. Thus completing that closure against crypto that began some time ago. But why? Because Beijing knows very well that cryptocurrencies are just a fantastic way to get scared capital out of the country.

Blocking cryptocurrencies has erected a kind of impenetrable Chinese wall against capital flight. And here is the mystery revealed.

The more governments owe the escapes more capital will wage war on crypto and this is good to remember for the future.