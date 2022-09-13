the mystery series that is impacting the audience – Publimetro Chile

Drama and mystery will always be characteristics of successful productions on any streaming platform like Netflix, that’s why echoes (Echoes in Latin America) is rapidly climbing positions among the most viewed content.

The series directed by Vanessa Gazy tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a twin sister that generates a series of unexpected events.

During 8 episodes of 45 minutesviewers witness how the disappearance is becoming a much bigger drama than few imagine.

The cast is made up of: Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina, Matt Bomer as Jack Beck, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary, Celia Weston as Georgia Tyler, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck, and Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James.

Michelle Monaghan starring twice

The 46-year-old American actress is in charge of personifying both Leni and Gina, increasing the level of difficulty in her interpretation. In the past, Monaghan had had roles in such films as Mission Impossible 3 and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Made of Honor, The Heartbreak Kid, Eagle Eye, Source Code, True Detective, and Pixels.

“I really decided to start with the core trauma of them losing their mother, and how they shared different truths around that, and what really happened,” Michelle Monaghan told Yahoo Canada. “I let those different perspectives inform who they were as women and how that might affect them characteristically, energetically and emotionally.”

“With that in mind, I used that as a baseline to develop Leni from start to finish, and then I went into the same process with Gina. So after going through that process, I was really able to jump into her skin pretty easily, just making the switch literally on a daily basis.”

The series called “limited” (that is, it does not need new seasons) has been available on Netflix since August 19.