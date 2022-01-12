the mystery taken up by the Chinese rover revealed – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

The Chinese probe that has been exploring the dark side of the satellite for three years had spotted this particular shape in early December, but as it got closer, it turned out to be an optical illusion. The boulder was renamed Jade Rabbit

The suggestive hypothesis of finding a cube of rock on the moon has already been completely ruled out. Last December the Chinese lunar rover Yutu-2 had spotted on the horizon a body that the disclosure site Our Space, affiliated with the China National Space Administration, had even defined a mysterious refuge opening to the idea that it was connected to an alien life form. The Lunar Cube had been estimated at a distance of about 80 meters that the probe could have traveled in two or three months. After a few weeks for Yutu-2 he has already gotten close enough to make the whole story clearer. The new images leave no more doubts: the body is nothing more than a rock, without the slightest geometric appearance of a cube. Distance and a particular play of light were misleading.

From cube to rabbit The color aspect of the whole story that lost a name, this boulder immediately acquired a new one. Some have seen us a silhouette of a rabbit with a smaller rock in front of it, which might make one think of a carrot. And so it was immediately renamed Jade Rabbit, the jade rabbit that according to oriental tradition dwells on the moon. The coincidence is even more curious than that the Yutu probe already means Jade Rabbit: the two bodies now therefore have the same name.

Mission in progress The Chinese lunar rover is part of the Chang’e-4 mission for the exploration of the so-called hidden side of the Earth’s satellite. Yutu-2 completed the moon landing in early 2019 and has therefore recently completed his firsts three years of work, in which he covered a total distance of about one kilometer. Among his main activities was the analysis of the lunar soil and the rocks present on the surface.