the mystery that troubles America- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The skeleton accidentally found by a hunter in the Missouri woods. The 25-year-old athlete was last seen on February 8, 2020: the story of “Big Dave”, for which thousands of people had mobilized in searches, remains full of gray areas. And it may not be over there

The body is his. However, the mystery remains, dense. One thing is certain: the one found by accident by a deer antler hunter in the woods of Missouri is the skeleton of David Koenig, the mixed martial arts champion who has been missing for nearly two years. The Branson police said with certainty after the analysis of the pathologist: the bones are his. It is very difficult to find them without a stroke of luck: an inaccessible area, with dense vegetation, an almost impossible point to reach. Investigators argue that it is not a violent death, but the doubts and mysteries remain.

First, a question: why Koenig, 25, two meters tall, 110 kilograms of muscle and in the midst of a racing career that was taking off, in the cold night ofFebruary 8, 2020 walked out of the Peach Tree Inn hotel, feeling impossible cold and after texting his friends asking for help, like his mom Tracy said? The disappearance was only reported in March, because friends and family said that “David sometimes disconnected and didn’t tell anyone.” A difficult, solitary character, a past of addictions, but nothing that suggested extreme gestures. “He sent a message to some of his friends asking for help. They thought he might be in some trouble, but when they read the messages and tried to answer him, he stopped replying. It has vanished, ”said the mother, who in these two years has never stopped updating the Facebook page dedicated to her son with 14,000 subscribers. The family offered a $ 5,000 reward to anyone who disclosed information.

“Training with him has always been a pleasure. He cared about the group and was always there to listen and support his teammates. Really a good giant“Said JT Tilley, head coach of Branson Fight Club.” He was on the right track to do great things, “the moving words of his father Rick, manager of a martial arts gym in Branson, adding that his son” was a man phenomenal”. David wasn’t depressed and was training hard to get even better. He had won the last five fights and was aiming for an important leap in category.

The search had been followed with great apprehension, with a documentary film, radio calls and billboards posted on roads across southwestern Missouri to Arkansas. Wells, quarries, woods, swamps: the police searched everywhere. “While this isn’t the ending we were hoping for, we offer our sincere condolences to Mr. Koenig’s family and friends,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “We are heartbroken – Mother Tracy told CNN -. And the fact that Dave has finally been found doesn’t make things any easier. What we are feeling now is just indescribable pain ».

The woman has always said she was afraid that her son had been killed, but the absence of injuries seems to rule out this hypothesis. “Nobody killed Dave. Nobody! – wrote Tracy on Facebook -. He left the Peach Tree on foot and never came home. But why was he upset? And why did he walk through the deep forest? We will most likely never know. But it is gone. Big Dave is finally at peace, ”he concluded. No injuries, no signs of violence. Nothing that would suggest a fight. However, the Taney County Coroner’s Office told CNN that the manner of death is indeterminate and the cause is unknown. So what happened then?