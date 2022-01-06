The “myth” of the Hotel Danieli in Venice joins the Four Seasons- Corriere.it team

The Four Seasons lands in Venice and puts the flag on one of the historic hotels in the lagoon: the Danieli. The htellerie brand owned by Bill Gates and Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, which owns 122 of the most exclusive hotels and resorts in the world, had long been trying to open in Venice but had not yet found the right structure to do so. In reality, in general, on the Italy that Four Seasons focuses on, which has put its sign on the San Domenico in Taormina (bought in 2016 for 52.2 million, exceeding the offer of the Emir of Qatar Al-Thani by 200 thousand euros) and reopened after the complete renovation the Four Seasons in Milan, both owned by the Statuto group.

The independent brand of htellerie has already prepared the masterplan for the new Danieli, entrusting designer Pierre-Yves Rochon with the renovation of the building which will have 200 rooms and will be ready in 2024. The American fund King Street has set up the financing and provided the capital for the works restructuring, estimated at around 30 million euros. Financial advisor of the Three Star Capital Partners operation while the legal aspects were handled by Molinari Agostinelli for King Street and by Baker Mckenzie for the Statute. The consultancy firm Jll, which carried out the evaluation activities, expects that the structure will have a value of over 500 million euros when fully operational.



The oldest hotel in Venice The Danieli is the oldest hotel in Venice, in uninterrupted activity for 200 years. A stone’s throw from Piazza San Marco, the Doge’s Palace and the Bridge of Sighs, made up of three buildings, one older than the other: Palazzo Danieli Excelsior, from the twentieth century, Palazzo Casa Nuova, from the nineteenth, formerly the headquarters of the treasury, and Palazzo Dandolo, in Venetian Gothic style, where it all began. Among its illustrious guests, in the long history, from Goethe to Walt Disney. From Charles Dickens to Steven Spielberg. It was Giuseppe Dal Niel, in 1822, who transformed the building into a hotel, the Royal Hotel, known by everyone as “Danieli” after the owner’s name. It changed hands many times and then ended up in the portfolio of real estate developer Giuseppe Statuto, who had bought it in 2005 from Starwood. For some time now it has been rumored that the Four Seasons had targeted the Danieli of Venice, like the one that now indicates Puglia as the next target.

Source link