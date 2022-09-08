The mythical shoes of Queen Elizabeth that are a trend today – Revista Para Ti

The monarch always attracted attention wearing colorful looks, however, there was one item that rarely changed and that was her shoes. A classic and comfortable model, with a lot of history.

If we look at photos, Queen Elizabeth always wore the same shoes. We are talking about Gucci loafers, an iconic design of the brand that is worn today by people from Dakota Johnson to Gigi Hadid. Each one with its own style, but that is what classic pieces have and that is that they all adapt.

A shoe with history



Loafers were born for casual use. Casual, slip-on and in soft leather, they became very popular in Europe starting in 1926, when King George VI ordered comfortable country shoes and these were delivered. From then on they were a boom, especially among students. Thus they became a symbol of the Preppy style, and the Italian firm created its own version in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth dressed in lilac and with her Gucci loafers.

Made in Italy

Aldo Gucci, son of the founder Guccio Gucci, wanted to expand the family market abroad. It was a trip to New York that made him realize that the upper class wear loafers. Upon his return, in Italy, he decided to enter the world of footwear, and keep this classic model, but to differentiate it from the rest he put a horseshoe on the instep. A characteristic symbol of the brand.

Queen Elizabeth always with her Gucci loafers.

A full color style

Queen Elizabeth never attracted attention with her designs. His style was always classic and sophisticated, however there was something with which he stood out. And it was with the colors that he wore. It is that the monarch in her long 96 years has implemented almost all the colors of the rainbow, in fact, there is even a meme that refers to this. Green, yellow, pink, blue, there really was no hue that Isabel would not implement at one of her events. Of course, she almost always opted for monochromatic looks. She didn’t mix.

always the same shoes

Isabel always wore different outfits, in all colors, but there was something that did not change for years. And it was his Gucci loafers. The classic of the Italian firm that coincidentally is one of the fashion models for this season, was footwear that the monarch used regularly.