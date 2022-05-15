The mythical story of the Hotel Saratoga, a jewel of Old Havana blown away by tragedy

Destroyed by an explosion that killed at least 32 people on May 6 in Havana, the Saratoga hotel has hosted the wealthiest people in the world and international stars.

For two years, the Saratoga Hotel had been closed. First affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, then affected by renovation work, the establishment was to reopen on Tuesday, regaining its splendor and grandeur. Before becoming nothing more than a tragic field of ruins where at least 32 people lost their lives in an explosion, the Saratoga Hotel was a mythical and historic place in Old Havana, a symbol of grandeur and a jewel of the ‘architecture. In the past, its facade was enthroned on the Paseo del Prado, welcoming the greatest fortunes of the world and international celebrities. Jay Z and Beyoncé, Mick Jagger, or even Madonna stayed there, fully imbued with this neoclassical atmosphere where such a special atmosphere reigned.

Jay Z and Beyoncé at the Hotel Saratoga in Cuba, in 2013. The couple had come to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary there. © AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

But the Saratoga Hotel hasn’t always been the favorite haunt of wealthy vacationers. Built in 1880 at the request of a wealthy Spanish merchant, it first served as a warehouse for(…)

