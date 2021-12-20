The myths to dispel about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

by Giovanni Perrone and Simone Stellato

ROME – Too volatile, risky and useless. Then they consume too much energy, pollute and are also dangerous for the environment. Manipulated, speculative and without intrinsic value. It is the set of criticisms that accompany cryptocurrencies, but are they all true?

The most common one aimed at cryptocurrencies, which scares many potential investors: they are volatile. Without going around it, it’s true: one day they record bad performances, another you feel like a genius because your ‘currency’ makes + 20% on the market. The constant fluctuations and uncertainties of this world frighten the traditional investor, accustomed to a certain level of stability of his assets. But that’s not the point: like all things at the start of their journey in the financial markets, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have also been and still are subject to heavy price swings. What matters, however, is that their volatility has decreased enormously over time. With the growing user base buying and selling cryptocurrencies – and especially with the entry of large institutional investors who certainly don’t come in to sell the next day – it will be increasingly difficult to see large price changes and large market manipulations. For those who cannot separate cryptocurrencies and blockchain from the simple way to make easy money with the dream of becoming Warren Buffett’s heir in a few days, volatility becomes the reason to leave this market for good. For many, however, volatility and risk are an opportunity, especially looking at annual and even monthly time windows, well… not only have the gains exceeded but they have often gone beyond all expectations. Suffice it to say that a Bitcoin at its birth was worth less than a cent and today it is bought at a price of around 50 thousand dollars. The cryptocurrency market is not for the faint of heart and the impatient; being a new market, high volatility is not abnormal, which was also present at the beginning in the traditional stock market.

Another attack aimed at cryptocurrencies is that of having basically no value. The latter would be determined exclusively by market manipulation, being among other things financial assets not recognized or regulated by any Central Bank. Here, too, we must not defend cryptocurrencies regardless. Let’s take the example of Bitcoin, the king of digital currencies: in fact, its price is determined only by supply and demand. There is no intrinsic value as we are used to considering it for example in the case of a company: Bitcoin does not have a turnover and does not make profits. However, looking at it from another perspective, Bitcoin does indeed do something. The foundations of this protocol are secured and guaranteed by a energy process based on mathematics that aims to produce a fragment of Bitcoin. In simpler words, the creation of this cryptocurrency is entrusted to the verification and work of thousands of individuals, the miners, who through their computers solve complex mathematical problems and equations to make the network work (and are rewarded for it). We can therefore say that Bitcoin is based on mathematics, the use of energy and the consensus of many “nodes” of the network, necessary to keep the promise of decentralization at the origin of the currency. The stated goal is to eliminate intermediaries. Furthermore, Bitcoin, being deflationary, is increasingly assuming the role of a store of value. In a world where things because of uncontrolled inflation cost – at best – seven times as much as the year before, the fact that it has no value … depends at least on the point of view. And that’s just Bitcoin. The other currencies are many and all different: there are those that deal with decentralizing finance, those that through the blockchain are spent on traceability (of any type of supply chain, from the agri-food one to that relating to the fashion sector), those that make us money by simply choosing to work by playing video games and so on.

Regarding energy consumption, there are several points to consider. It is true that much of the energy used today by the supercomputers of Bitcoin miners still derives from coal and in fact it is often said that “Bitcoin consumes more than all of Switzerland combined”. As usual, bombastic words that make more news than good things. The mission of the miners and the countries that are welcoming them – also in the wake of Elon Musk’s interest in the subject – seems to be precisely the search for renewable energy to use for their own business. El Salvador – the first country in the world where Bitcoin is legal tender – is an excellent example in this sense: the volcanoes, typical of the country, are exploited precisely to produce energy for miners. Looking at it all provocatively, the priority of accelerating the ecological transition could even cause Bitcoin to become an incentive for renewable energy. On the other hand, even using a social network consumes energy, did you know? Except that some things we are used to considering them as part of what is normal, as if they are more natural than others.

Finally, the last big myth to dispel: Bitcoin is slow, expensive and therefore cannot be used to pay. If we consider that, for example, Visa processes about 1,700 transactions per second and Bitcoin not even 10, it is absurd to even think of a competition between the two currencies. And to think that Bitcoin was created to replace modern payment systems, is for the deluded poor. Too bad this narrative remains true until 2015, when two developers create the Lightning Network, trivially and without getting into technicalities a way to make Bitcoin much faster than it is. This is why El Salvador has been able to admit Bitcoin as legal tender since September of this year: the blockchain does not crash, does not wait a quarter of an hour for each transaction. Clearly there are apps that integrate this technology making it accessible to everyone. The blockchain will perhaps be a bit like the internet, in the end we will all use it without knowing what it is and how it works behind the scenes.

Will specific regulations be needed for cryptocurrencies? Are the platforms that sell them still in their infancy? Will most of the existing projects currently disappear? Should a future that is defined as such at least consider these new technologies without prejudice? Probably yes. And to think that Word still underlines the word “cryptocurrencies” in red.