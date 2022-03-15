The N64 command was misunderstood: we review its peculiarities

Analog, what is that?

Surely it is his greatest contribution to the world of video games. Who doubts right now that our PS5 or Xbox Series X | S gamepads have, at least, an analog stick? Well, when Nintendo 64 began to arrive in stores in 1995 (in Japan) no other company had noticed the advantages of having an analog control like that, which allows real handling of the action that takes place in a 3D game.

For the 2D of the Super Nintendo or Mega Drive platforms, it was useful with the famous crosshead (now D-pad) but if we wanted a more precise point, add that third dimension, a stick was mandatory with which to handle each small degree of the turn of our character. And that response could only be achieved with one of these controls (from mushroom they came to call it). Now, why did Nintendo have such a clear mind to carry out such a decisive innovation? Indeed, it was her fault. Super Mario 64.

Nintendo needed a resource in the control capable of controlling Mario’s action in any direction, precisely and, above all, with the possibility of allowing progressive degrees of pulsation. An analog control does just that, we can measure the speed by carrying out a slight movement of the stick in one direction, or pressing it all the way to make, in this case, the protagonist of Super Mario 64 run as fast as he can.