Surely observing our body, often and willingly, can be a good and correct habit. Looking closely at our body, analyzing it and trying to understand if it is communicating with us is an aspect of our life that we should never take for granted. In fact, the organism always tries to get in touch with us. And it does so through signals, stimuli, symptoms that can mean many things. But, once the message has been sent, it is up to us to receive it and understand how to move as best as possible in order to make our health solid and sound.

The nails can tell a lot about our health condition so we should observe this particularity

What we should always do, therefore, in a nutshell, is make sure that everything is going well. And above all try to understand which problem certain symptoms correspond to. In fact, not all the signals sent by the body are often as clear and concise as we would expect them and as we would like them. Just think, for example, of what we wrote in our previous article. Here, for example, we describe a symptom that many link to hemorrhoids but which, accompanied by other signals, could warn of the presence of a tumor. Today we want to do the same thing, this time focusing on a specific area of ​​our body, namely the nails.

We take a good look at the shape and color because they can tell us a lot about our state of health

Maybe not everyone is aware of it, but nails can be great messengers, clear and attentive. In fact, through their shape and their color, we can try to understand if something is not exactly going the right way. Just think, for example, of our previous article, where we indicated a very particular and specific shape of the nail, which could indicate the presence of problems with the respiratory system. Today we continue to look at them carefully and try to steal above all the details of the color. In fact, nails can tell a lot about our health condition so we should observe this particularity. We are talking about liver cirrhosis, just as Humanitas indicates. Also, in addition to this small pink stripe right on the end of the nail, we should notice the color of the latter even whiter than usual. Be careful though. If we were to see this particularity, we should not be alarmed in any way.

In fact, this is just one of the many symptoms that we should present in the case of liver cirrhosis. And if we ever have any doubts, instead of panicking, we contact our trusted doctor. He will certainly be able to reassure us, explaining exactly what to do and asking us the right questions to better understand the situation. Another very important note to make is that this type of feature, which can be found on the nails, can also indicate other types of problems. In fact, this shade does not necessarily indicate the onset of liver cirrhosis. And for this very reason, as pointed out before, it would be good to talk about it with your doctor.