The nails that are trending by Antonela Roccuzzo – Revista Para Ti

Lionel Messi’s wife, turned into an influencer, now shared her nails and they are the latest fashion. How could it be less.

Antonela Roccuzzo shared on her Instagram account that she went to do her hands. So far nothing to write home about, but of course, what was surprising is that she joined the Barbiecore trend, the latest in fashion and beauty.

barbie world

Valentino dyed his fall/winter 23 collection fuchsia, and so did Moschino. Pink in all its shades revolutionized fashion and took us by surprise.

At the same time, the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is being filmed, and every exterior scene is going viral. All in pink, dressed like dolls, the dream come true for many. And of course, Barbie fans couldn’t wait for her premiere to start implementing her signature color.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s Barbiecore nails. Instagram photo.

Antonella’s nails



From Paris, the Brazilian manicure of Messi’s wife shared on Instagram that doing her nails was a dream come true for her. It is that Antonela has almost 20 million followers and now everyone will want to shake hands with her. The professional left an inspiring message for everyone to fight for her dreams, because she affirms that she fulfilled hers hand in hand with Antonela.

in pink mode

Barbiecore is so strong that it also reached the world of beauty, and Antonela’s pink nails are a clear example. Messi’s wife chose a pastel pink tone, ideal to enjoy the last days of the European summer. In addition, she combined him with the mesh of her watch in a stronger tone. Will pink be Roccuzzo’s color of choice or is he simply following the trend? An unknown.

From the fashion capital



It’s impossible not to stress that Messi’s wife has completely elevated her style since she arrived in Paris. In addition, it is common to see her in the first row of the parades of the most important international brands. Dior, Louis Vuitton, everyone wants to have it. Argentina is experiencing its best fashion moment and with everything it wears, it marks a trend.