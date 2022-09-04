The nails that are trending by Antonela Roccuzzo

It is an aesthetic inspired by Barbie dolls and female trends of the late 1990s and early 2000s. The barbie core It consists of dressing like the emblematic doll where pink is the protagonist, with animal print details, shiny gold accessories, transparencies and heavy makeup.

barbie world

valentine dyed its fall/winter 23 collection fuchsia, and so did Moschino. Pink in all its shades revolutionized fashion and took us by surprise. To thethe same time the movie is being filmed Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and every exterior scene goes viral. All in pink, dressed like dolls, the dream come true for many. And of course, the fans of Barbie they couldn’t wait for its premiere to start implementing their flagship color.

image.png Antonela Roccuzzo’s Barbiecore nails.

Antonella’s nails

Since Paris women’s brazilian manicure messi cshared in Instagram that doing her nails was a dream come true for her. Is that Antonella She has almost 20 million followers and now everyone is going to want to get their hands on her. The professional left an inspiring message for everyone to fight for her dreams, because she affirms that she fulfilled hers hand in hand with Antonela.

The barbie core stomps so hard that she also made it to the world of beauty, and the pink nails of Antonella They are a clear example. Messi’s wife chose a pastel pink tone, ideal to enjoy the last days of the European summer. In addition, she combined him with the mesh of her watch in a stronger tone. Is pink the favorite color Roccuzzo or is it just following the trend? An unknown.

From the fashion capital

It is impossible not to emphasize that the wife of Messi has completely elevated his style since he came to Paris. In addition, it is common to see her in the first row of the parades of the most important international brands. Dior,Louis Vuitton, everyone wants to have it. Argentina is experiencing its best fashion moment and with everything it wears, it marks a trend.