The name of a town in Deux-Sèvres appears on Kim Kardashian’s panties

It’s written in tiny print on one of the most scrutinized posteriors in the world: Le-Bas-Chenully. The name of this hamlet of La-Chapelle-Saint-Laurent, commune of Deux-Sèvres, was readable Tuesday, July 5, in Paris on the Balenciaga body of the American star Kim Kardashian. The info was spotted by our colleagues at Western Mail.

Other French cities appear there: Auray, Dourdan, Angers… And all are associated with a date. According The IndependentBritish magazine, this corresponds to the places and birthdays of Balenciaga staff members, of which Kim Kardashian has been the muse for a few months.

