The name of Ángel Sánchez returns to Miss Venezuela

The name Ángel Sánchez will return to sound on the stage of Miss Venezuela. Maite Delgado will bring it again, as the number one cheerleader will wear an outfit of her signature during the final gala of the contest, in its 2023 edition.

And so he let it be seen through a video published by the Venezuelan who also returns to the animation of the most important contest in the country. “Angel said yes,” Maite wrote in the clip she posted on her Instagram account.

“Good night Poliedro de Caracas”, reads part of Delgado’s publication, making it clear that the designer will dress her during “the most beautiful night” of the year.

The return of Ángel Sánchez to the stage of Miss Venezuela happens after more than seven years of absence. Before the internationalization of Sánchez, the designer became known through the platform. However, Hollywood and New York have been the key to his great popularity, which is why he decided to permanently settle outside our borders.

Sánchez has also stated on different occasions that he was not interested in returning to the contest held by the Cisneros Organization, since his career is focused on the US market.

“Miss Venezuela, at the time, was a platform that was very important,” he said in an interview in which he recalled his beginnings as a designer.

His name has also been paraded by celebrities such as Sandra Bullock, Eva Longoria and Taylor Swift. As well as Princess Tatiana.