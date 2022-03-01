The name of Diego Vázquez sounds in a large Costa Rican team after his departure from Motagua

2022-02-28

Diego Vazquez ceased to be coach Motagua last Sunday after directing his last game against Platense.

The departure of the Argentine came after the painful elimination in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, where they were thrashed by the Seattle Sounders in the United States.

Now, the question that many are asking is what will be the future of Diego Vazquezbut news has already arrived since Costa Rica.

ESPN Costa Rica ensures that the Argentine Diego Vazquez is one of the options handled by the Heredian for the position of technical director.

The Tico helmsman Jeaustin Campos, was fired from the Heredian after losing 1-2 to Guanacasteca and the board of directors of the Costa Rican club is already looking for a substitute for him.