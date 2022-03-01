The name of Diego Vázquez sounds in a large Costa Rican team after his departure from Motagua

2022-02-28
Diego Vazquez ceased to be coach Motagua last Sunday after directing his last game against Platense.
The departure of the Argentine came after the painful elimination in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, where they were thrashed by the Seattle Sounders in the United States.
See: Obando is the new coach of Motagua
Now, the question that many are asking is what will be the future of Diego Vazquezbut news has already arrived since Costa Rica.
ESPN Costa Rica ensures that the Argentine Diego Vazquez is one of the options handled by the Heredian for the position of technical director.
The Tico helmsman Jeaustin Campos, was fired from the Heredian after losing 1-2 to Guanacasteca and the board of directors of the Costa Rican club is already looking for a substitute for him.
It should be mentioned that next Wednesday, the Heredian is measured against Alajuelense and Jafet Sota aims to be the one in charge in this duel, according to reports ESPN.
“There will be an important meeting to decide on these next two games, after that we will analyze the next coach who will be there next week,” added the general manager of the Heredian.
In addition to Diego Vazquezthe other candidates to reach the Herediano bench are Walter Centeno and Hernán Medford.
ESPN He confirms that at the moment they have only had talks with one of them, it is Hernán Medford, but he has not yet received a formal offer.
Also: The gesture of the Motagua players with Diego Vázquez after saying goodbye to the club
Diego Vazquez I could find a job very fast. His great work in Motagua has him with open doors in soccer Costa Rica.
In 349 games directed with Motagua, Diego obtained 179 wins, 96 draws, 74 losses. A percentage of 51.6 percent of wins in the National League.
He is the second most successful coach in the First Division, surpassed only by Carlos “Zorro” Padilla with six trophies. Diego he won five titles with Motagua in the National League.