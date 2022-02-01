The name of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam supervillain revealed

A new supervillain could make his way into the DCEU through Black Adam by Dwayne Johnson, at least judging by what the action figure developer McFarlane Toys seems to have in store. But let’s see in more detail.

Dwayne Johnson’s new Black Adam villain

The Black Adam by Dwayne Johnson will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022 and it looks like a great villain will appear in the film. Although this is not an official announcement, it will be earning a place of honor in the ranks of the villains Sabbac, which will also be assigned a megafig action figure, larger than the rest of the characters in the collection.

Who is Sabbac? He is a supervillain from the comics of the Fawcett Comics and of DC Comics. The original Sabbac was created by Otto Binder And Al Carreno in 1943 as an enemy of Captain Marvel Jr. and appears in Captain Marvel Jr. # 4 while an updated version debuted in Outsiders vol. 3 # 8 from Judd Winick And Tom Raney in 2004, as a nemesis for both Junior and the Outsiders superhero team. A third version was introduced in Justice League # 21 in 2013 from Geoff Johns And Gary Frank as an opponent of the Shazam family and a partner of Black Adam and the seven deadly sins of man.

About Black Adam

The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) while the screenplay is signed by Adam Sztykiel (Rampage, Scoob), will be double-stranded with Shazam !,and will narrate the origins of Black Adam, remained a prisoner for over 5,000 years in the ancient (fictional) Middle Eastern nation of Kahndaq and in our article you can watch the trailer!

Black Adam will see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson take on the role of the anti-hero par excellence of the DC universe. Also part of the cast Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria, Voyagers), non-binary and non-Caucasian actress, who was chosen to play Maxine Hunkel or the young heroine Cyclone And Sarah Shahi in the role of an unspecified “university professor who leads the revolutionary forces of Kahndaq”. Also confirmed already Noah Centineo in the role of Atom Smasher, hero able to control its molecular structure by increasing size, strength and endurance, Atom Smasher Aldis Hodge (Leverage, Hidden Figures, Straight Outta Compton, Underground) who will play Hawkman And Pierce Brosnan in the role of Kent Nelson or the mystic Doctor Fate.

