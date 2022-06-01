The name of the baby of Mario Cimarro and his girlfriend came to light

Passion of Hawks It was one of the most watched Colombian telenovelas in the 2000s and in this 2022 the region is on fire with the sequel that came to tell how the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers grew up in the last 20 years with their heirs.

the fury of Passion of Hawks It is such that fans do not lose track of the leading actors on social networks and want to know everything about their life. One of them is the gallant mario cimarro who in fiction gives life to Juan Reyes, the oldest of the brothers who falls in love with Norma Elizondo.

mario cimarro He announced his engagement in November 2019 with the model Bronislava Gregušová and at the end of March 2022, both gave the happy news that they are going to be parents. The actor is very pleased with his relationship and the 21-year difference with his girlfriend does not seem to matter to him.

Mario Cimarro and his girlfriend. Source: instagram @bronigregus

A few weeks ago, the girlfriend of mario cimarro He showed off his six-month-old belly with a sensual pose on social networks and now he did the same to reveal the name of the baby who is on the way and whose sex the couple has not yet wanted to know. She opened her stories to questions and a fan asked her about the identity of the child who will soon come into the world.

Mario Cimarro’s girlfriend reveals the baby’s name. Source: instagram @bronigregus

Along with a photo in which he appears posing in sportswear on the beach, the girlfriend of mario cimarro He replied: “For a boy: Brando and for a girl Briana” along with two blue and pink heart emojis. Now it only remains to wait approximately three months for the heir of the protagonist of Pasión de Gavilanes to arrive in the world.