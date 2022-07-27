The names and when the new Avengers movies are released

The Avengers movies will return to the big screen in 2025 and twice. This was announced a few days ago by the president of Marvel, Kevin Feige, during the San Diego Comic-Con when he announced the title of the two new films in the saga: “The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars”. These two new Avengers will be released on May 2 and November 7, 2025 and will put an end to Phase 6″ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a stage still far away considering that “Phase 4″ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to be completed. same with the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this fall.

The confirmation of the return of the Avengers movies took the thousands of attendees of the most important fair in the entertainment industry by surprise, which gave a panel for the superhero factory to announce its future plans. Kevin Feige did not give further details of the new Avengers films, which will continue the great success of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the second highest-grossing film in history worldwide, only surpassed by the minimum for “Avatar”. ” (2009).

Until these respective premieres of 2025 arrive, Between 2023 and 2024, the factory will present a total of 12 new fictions from its “Phase 5″ with six films and six television series. Coming to theaters: “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)”, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3″ (2023), “The Marvels” (2023), “Blade” (2023), “Captain America : New World Order” (2024) and “Thunderbolts” (2024), the latter about an unknown group of villains pretending to be superheroes.

Between the big screen releases, there will be big series premieres on the platform Disney Plus, which will premiere half a dozen series: “Secret Invasion”, “Echo”, the second season of “Loki”, “Ironheart”, “Agatha” and “Daredevil: Born Again”. Before, the series “She Hulk” and the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” they will close 2022 and Marvel’s current “Phase 4”.

The two new Avengers movies

The announcement of the two new Avengers movies means two big events that will take place within Phase 5 of the UCM, and both will hit theaters in 2025. The next Avengers will be “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (“Avengers: Kang Dynasty”) and will premiere on May 2, 2025.

From the title it can be deduced that the character of Jonathan Majors, who will be introduced in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, will have a very important role in the MCU, quite possibly as the Thanos of the Multiverse Saga. Majors could already be seen as “The One Who Remains”, a variant of Kang, in “Loki”.

On November 7, 2025, “Avengers: Secret Wars” will hit theaters, a title that refers to one of the most memorable events in Marvel comics, a huge fight between superheroes in Battle World, a planet created by fragments of other planets . Anyway, it could be Kang this time who confronts the characters in his spirit to weaken them and facilitate his conquests.

The question that was on everyone’s lips at the end of the MCU panel is who will be in charge of directing these two great events. Kevin Feige confirmed to Deadline that Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, “are not connected to them.”

For their part, a few days ago, the Russo brothers stated that they have been big fans of “Secret Wars” since they were little, but they believe that this film “would be bigger than ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’. It’s a huge challenge, those were two very difficult films to make. Trying to imagine doing two other movies even bigger than that… We’re going to have to sleep on it.”

Who will be the new Avengers and the Villain?

With most of the original Avengers already retired or deceased, much of phase 4 is introducing future candidates to the group. In fact, there are quite a few rumors about whether what we will find would be a Young Avengers (or the New ones) taking the mantle of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Even the “Thunderbolts” could be too.

But judging by the schedule of future releases, the most likely names are Anthony Mackie (Falcon/new Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki), among others.

We will have to see what happens with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, whose character is touring the universe with Love after “Thor: Love & Thunder”. Similarly, both Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are in doubt and both series could indicate passing the legacy to their respective heiresses: Kate Bishop and Jennifer Walters.

As for Captain Marvel, there are theories that position her as the possible new leader of the Avengers. What does seem to be taken for granted is that Brie Larson’s character will be the new great leader of this post-Endgame Universe, as one of the most powerful superheroines and, in addition, she is creating her own family, with a grown-up Monica Rambeau and with powers and the young Ms. Marvel, seen in the recent series on Disney Plus, will return in ‘The Marvels’.

But, the other essential point for the new Avengers movies, as we mentioned before, is who will be the villain. Many began to speculate after the signing of Jonathan Majors for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

Although Marvel did not confirm it at the time, his appearance at the end of season 1 of “Loki” ensures that, indeed, he is Kang the Conqueror in one of his various incarnations (in the series he is the One who remains). Time travel has already been introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Kang is the quintessential Avengers traveler/villain.

Can they be seen online and streaming on Disney Plus?

Yes. As with all Marvel titles (with a few exceptions), both movies will be available to watch online and stream at Disney Plus after its theatrical release.