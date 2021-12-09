the names of Spider-Man characters

When defining a character in a film or book, in addition to the character, appearance and mission, the name also plays an important role. Who creates the character inevitably finds himself at the point of having to choose a name and the influences that determine the choice are many. From the personal taste of the author, to the sound, to the inspiration of real people up to the meaning. Now is the time to find out a few more details about Spider-Man character names.

Spider-Man is one of the most famous superheroes, with his spider senses and cobwebs he has always fought for the common good. We are close to the release of the highly anticipated film Spider-Man No Way Home and surely you have already reviewed all the events of Spider-Man. Now, however, we will not talk much about what he did or what he will do, but we will stop to analyze the names of the main characters of the films or comics.

The names of the characters of Spider-Man: The Parker family

Peter Parker is the real name of Spider-Man, the name Peter comes from the Greek and means rock. The surname Parker has English origins and is also often used as a first name, meaning park keeper.

As for the superhero name, Spider-Man, it’s already quite explanatory. When creating the character one option was to call him Spider-Boy, since he is a teenage hero. The choice then changed to have the opportunity to grow the character over time and also give him a greater sense of superiority. Since Superman already existed, with a name and colors very similar to those of Spider-Man, it was decided to put the hyphen between the words spider and man.

Benjamin Franklin Parker is Peter’s uncle. Benjamin means son of the right hand (i.e. happiness and luck) or son of my pain. There is a way of saying: “the Benjamin of the family” which indicates the younger of the brothers of a large family. The diminutive Ben simply means son of. The middle name Franklin comes from a surname of English origin and has the meaning of free man or landowner of non-noble origins.

The name and middle name are not accidental, in fact the character was developed taking inspiration from the founding father of the United States.

May Reilly Parker. But it comes from the name of the goddess Maia which means great in Latin. The surname Reilly has Irish origins and its original form indicates nephew / descendant of Raghallach which in turn is composed of ragh and ceallach, therefore sociable breed.

From the meaning of the names it is clear Peter’s role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, who becomes a point of reference for the city. Influenced by the essence of uncles.

The names of the characters of Spider-Man: Love interests

If we followed all the great variety of Spider-Man stories told in the comics, we would never finish analyzing names. For this reason, let’s just talk about the love interests we’ve seen in the movies.

Mary Jane Watson, featured in the trilogy of Spider-Man with Tobey Maguire, played by Kirsten Dunst. Mary (Maria) is one of the most common names, but it is also among those whose etymology is the most debated. Among the most popular theories, there is talk of an Egyptian origin, the meaning of which would be loved. Which in this case fits the character perfectly. The name Jane has Jewish origins and can mean God had mercy or gift of the Lord.

Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone in the movies The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield. The name Gwen has Welsh origins and means White, white.

Liz in Spider-Man: Homecoming is played by Laura Harrier. The name Liz means God’s promise. It is a diminutive of the name Elizabeth which means God is my oath.

Michelle Jones MJ featured in the latest films with Tom Holland, played by Zendaya. The name Michelle takes the meaning of the question who is like God? The character, in the films, takes the nickname of MJ deliberately echoing the initials of the historic girl Mary Jane.

It is curious to note that most of the names of Spider-Man’s companions have a name connected with religion, purity and love. Almost as if you wanted to emphasize that the character represents one of the hero’s few joys.

The names of the characters of Spider-Man: The Antagonists

Most of Spider-Man’s antagonists have powers that come from scientific accidents or overuse of experimentation. They can easily be classified into categories based on their characteristics: animals (such as Doctor Octopus), powers of the five elements (such as the sand man), horror (like Green Goblin), criminals (such as Kingpin), inventors (such as the Repairer) and masters of illusionism (such as Mysterio). Almost all the names are sufficient to classify the characters or to understand part of their powers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sam Raimi liked Molina in the trailer

For today and everyone, we’re back in two weeks with a new appointment of But first, name. In the meantime, you can retrieve the last episode on the origin of names that have become common from their own and vice versa.

Follow us on social networks:

Facebook

Instagram

Elisa Scaglia

Adv